Rodriguez Bakery eyes growth in tortilla market

FRUITLAND — If you and your family prepare Mexican food dishes regularly, you’re probably familiar with the plethora of national brand tortillas available at your favorite supermarket. But among them, vying for your attention, is a locally-produced brand which may seem different to you: Rodriguez Bakery.
The newspaper went inside Rodriguez’ Fruitland warehouse on Thursday to learn about what makes their tortillas different, as shared by sales and plant manager Jarad LaMarsh. The bakery has been operating at its Fruitland location since 2019, but has been a family-owned business since 1955, according to its website.
“We were over in Nyssa before, and we just outgrew that facility over there, so ended up moving over to this one,” said LaMarsh. “The old place we were in was only 2,500 square feet. This one’s 25,000, it’s quite a lot bigger.”
In the old facility, LaMarsh recalled making tortillas one at a time. Today, the new one makes a lot more than that every minute.
In addition to tortillas, visitors to the facility will also find an assortment of Mexican pastries available for purchase.
“It’s my mom and stepdad [who] own it and I work for them; They bought it from his parents back in the mid-90’s,” he noted.
Originally, LaMarsh worked as a landscaper in Boise, before the 2008 economic recession. But since getting into the family business, he said he’s enjoyed helping the bakery transition to making tortillas.
“I moved back home, started working at the bakery doing a little bit of deliveries here and there,” he said. “I like it; It’s fun. It’s been challenging. First year we came over here, running all this new equipment, it’s not like we had anybody come and really show us how to do it. It was just kind of trial and error.”
LaMarsh cited his plant engineer, who previously worked for the Ore-Ida plant in Ontario, for helping get started with the equipment in its bakery.
According to LaMarsh, the idea to make tortillas actually came from a bread customer, when Rodriguez was focused on slower-selling breads in Nyssa.
“The bread was okay, but it just didn’t sell that well. Somebody came and asked us if we made tortillas, and we didn’t at the time, but we said ‘Sure, why not? We’d give it a try.’”
After the initial batch proved to make that customer happy, LaMarsh said his family offered their tortillas to the Nyssa A&W restaurant.
“People loved them there; they sold out the first day,” he recalled.
Since then, the bakery has expanded its reach to restaurants in surrounding markets, including a few in Boise. When it came to cracking into the crowded grocery store tortilla market, LaMarsh said it took some convincing, in the form of the product selling itself.
“We were already in the WinCo’s with their bread, Walmart and Albertsons, so we talked to them and said, ‘Hey, we’ve got some tortillas, can we bring them in?’”
He reports that customers responded well at these stores, thanks to what he described as a homemade flavor.
“We just recently got into Fred Meyer, as well. Every store in the valley, they’re basically in.”
LaMarsh said Fred Meyer’s management was the toughest to convince. The chain is owned by Kroger.
“They were a little bit tough,” he said. “That took us, probably, a year to get into them. It’s tough when you’re a small business like us, and trying to get into bigger places like that. Now that we’re [selling at Fred Meyer], they’ve been flying off the shelves.”
The bakery also got a boost from the effects the COVID-19 pandemic had on supply and demand.
“When the pandemic first happened, all the grocery stores [were] empty,” LaMarsh recalled. “A lot of stores started calling us and saying, ‘Hey, we don’t have any bread or tortillas, what can you guys bring us?’ We were working 12, 14 hours a day, working on the weekends just trying to get tortillas out there on the shelves! We were able to do that with this new facility.”
LaMarsh summarized the boost in sales as a ‘blessing in disguise.”
Presently, Rodriguez aims to crack into the corn tortilla market. But first, work is underway to install equipment which can handle the process required to make them, which varies widely from that of flour tortillas.
“We have a machine; we’re going through it, kind of refurbishing it, setting some more stuff up.”
A launch date for their corn tortillas is yet to be announced. The bakery also produces salsa, which is presently available only at the warehouse.
“We make it fresh every day,” he said, noting some customers have tried to purchase gallons of it at a time with their own jars.
Unlike many of its competitors, Rodriguez tortillas don’t have as long a shelf life. However, that’s on purpose.
“You’re talking 90, 120 days, and that totally changes the flavor profile of them,” said LaMarsh. “Ours only last a month … I don’t know about you, but I don’t like leaving them sitting on a counter and three months later I’m still eating that stuff on the counter. It’s like, ‘it’s not bad yet?’”
Because of this shorter shelf life, LaMarsh says the bakery operates on a ‘just in time’ model, producing what they need to fill orders each day. Presently, the bakery produces nine varieties of flour tortillas, aiming to keep the look, feel and taste of homemade tortillas.
“We always get fresh product out to the stores, always get fresh product out to the consumers,” said LaMarsh. “They just tell us that they love them, and I just tell them, ‘Keep buying them!’ ‘Cause we’re not changing the recipe or anything. But we’re always trying to improve with our product quality, package quality and stuff like that.”
