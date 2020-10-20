River Street reconstruction cost rises nearly $5,000

PAYETTE — As reconstruction continues on River Street in the city of Payette, the Payette City Council reviewed the project’s costs during its Oct. 19 regular meeting. On the agenda this time around was a change order, accounting for needed expenses and a time extension due to delays in relocating Century Link internet equipment.
Increases in the contract price accounted for excavation, curbs and gutters, sidewalks, pavement, concrete collar valve boxes and relocation of mailboxes. A cost savings of $1,800 was made when the amount of fencing needed for the project was adjusted downwards.
The original cost of the contract through HECO Engineers was $284,540. The total changed to $289,405 through this change order, an increase of approximately $4,865.
The order also saw an increase in contract times due to internet equipment relocation. The contract previously required substantial completion on Sept. 25 with the final payment to be approved on Oct. 12. The delays saw these both moved back a week, with substantial completion achieved on Oct. 2 and final payment to be approved Oct. 19.
The changes were recommended on Oct. 14 by Michael Davis, project manager with HECO.
Councilor Ray Wickersham moved to approve the change order, with Councilor Mike Kee seconding. The vote to approve was unanimous.
Phase one of the project was completed earlier this month, according to city officials. This phase saw reconstruction being done between 8th Avenue North and 10th Avenue North.
