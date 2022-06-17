Risch announces Summer 2022 interns for Washington, D.C. office

Office of U.S. Senator James E. Risch
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Jim Risch, R-Idaho, announced the selection of four interns to serve in his Washington, D.C. Senate office for summer 2022. While in their roles, the interns will have the opportunity to learn about policymaking at the federal level while assisting in the daily operations of the office.
“Senate internships offer firsthand experience in public policy and the legislative process to Idaho’s young leaders,” said Risch. “I look forward to seeing the great work these individuals will do as they serve Idaho.”
Following is the list of Risch’s Washington, D.C. interns for the summer:
• Cassidey Plum, daughter of Ray and Mindy Plum, is a Meridian native. She is a senior at the University of Idaho, pursuing a degree in agricultural economics. This summer, Cassidey is interested in agricultural policy and hopes to broaden her knowledge of small business and education related issues. Outside the office, she enjoys boating, camping, and trap shooting with her family.
• Eslie King is the daughter of Ashley King and Patty Sullivan and was born and raised in Wasilla, Alaska. Eslie is a senior studying environmental sciences and music at the University of Idaho. During her time in Washington, D.C., she hopes to gain valuable knowledge regarding natural resource policy and the legislative process. In her free time, she enjoys backpacking, skiing, and fishing.
• Sydney Sterling, daughter of Lori and Michael Sterling, was raised in Parma. A senior at the University of Idaho, Sydney is pursuing a degree in political science. During her internship, she hopes to gain experience in health care and pro-life research and deepen her understanding of military and Second Amendment policy. Off the Hill, Sydney can be found dining at new restaurants or replicating her favorite dishes.
• Zach Jewkes is the son of Earl and Kerilee Jewkes and hails from Emmett. He will complete his economics degree from the Idaho State University in December. This summer, he looks forward to engaging in policy areas that involve acquisition and financial institutions and expanding his knowledge of health care policy. Zach enjoys outdoor activities including snowboarding, mountain biking, and kayaking.
The Congressional intern program is for college students who are interested in learning more about the legislative process and how Congress operates. Selection is made through an application process that includes submitting a resume, college transcript, and references.
Internships are available year-round in Senator Risch’s Washington, D.C. office. Additional information and application materials may be found at https://www.risch.senate.gov.
