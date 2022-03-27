Rezone requests by T&T Forest Products receive approval

NEW PLYMOUTH — Proponents and opponents of three rezoning requests by the owners of T&T Forest Products filled the council chambers at New Plymouth City Hall on March 21 for the New Plymouth City Council’s regular meeting. The owners, James Coté and Patrick Vollmer, intend to expand the mill’s present facility onto three parcels of surrounding land, two of which (155 S.E. Blvd. and 418 S.E. Ave.) are presently zoned for commercial use, except for one parcel, 147 S.E. Blvd., which originally was zoned for residential.
The existing main mill site is already zoned for industrial use.
Brad Crockett, an attorney with Snowball 6.0 LLC testified before the council on behalf of the owners. He summarized the request for rezoning in their desire to grow the mill’s business and allow it to safely operate, without moving out of New Plymouth.
“The space is necessary for the continued growth, which is necessary for it to keep operating at its current location,” said Crockett. “T&T is faced with either seeking a rezone of these parcels or looking for a new place to operate, and they don’t want to do that. They want to stay here in New Plymouth, T&T Forest Products was started here 25 years ago.”
Crockett acknowledged that while the lots currently zoned for commercial are presently being used to store material and while it is a non-conforming use, the property is grandfathered under the city’s most recent comprehensive plan, dated March 2002. The city’s most recent map is dated February 2020, according to Deputy Clerk Marianne Gatchell.
He also noted that mill staff store materials in a facility across Highway 30 from the main mill site, on a lot which is zoned for commercial.
Brockett testified that the mill creates lumber products, such as pallets and firewood, from material which would otherwise be discarded, and that T&T contributes to New Plymouth schools and the Payette County Fair. He also sought to remind the council that its own community goals include helping businesses stay in town and continue to grow, and ”to develop more overall employment opportunities,” among others.
The mill runs continuously Monday through Saturday, with three shifts operating a total of 24 hours during each of those days.
Public opinion on the requests was divided among those present; Supporters included employees of the plant and several neighbors, while opponents included parents and business owners who complained of health, safety and noise issues from the mill’s existing operations.
“I am an employee of T&T and … I grew up here [in New Plymouth] and I am raising my family here,” wrote Misty Anderson in her written support of the rezone. “I’m a single mom of three children and this job is very important to me. I consider the mill to be part of my home.”
“I have had conversations with the new owners, and it only indicated to me that they want to be a good neighbor. And I think they deserve that opportunity,” one resident said.
“With them working three shifts, the dust is three times as bad. I know they say they’re working on it, but how would they like their kids breathing that stuff 24 hours?” another resident who lives near the mill said.
“Basically, my family can’t sleep and so it affects my kids,” another said.
Councilor Eileen Balcer responded to residents complaints by telling Coté, who was present at the meeting, “I would hope that T&T does look at what they’re operating at night, to help keep [dust] down; Maybe run lighter equipment, so that it’s not as loud as it would be during the day.”
Councilor Bill Warnke discussed the New Plymouth’s Planning and Zoning Commission’s recommendation on the requests, specifically their unfavorable recommendation on the rezone for 147 S.E. Blvd.
“The decisions we make here are not going to be favorable to everybody that’s sitting out here,” said Warnke. “I have a tendency to go with [Planning and Zoning’s] position … Their position is an unfavorable recommendation.”
However, after making an unsuccessful motion to deny rezoning 147 S.E. Blvd., Warnke moved to approve each of the rezone requests. On the matter of rezoning 147 S.E. Blvd., the motion carried with a 2-1 vote, Councilor Cora Kurth voting against. The other two carried unanimously, 3-0.
T&T Forest Products is at 155 S. E. Blvd.
