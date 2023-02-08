Revisiting the Rodeo’s to-do list

Payette County Rodeo Board Member Ryan Hill talks to the Payette County Board of Commissioners at its regular meeting Monday afternoon. Hill sought to outline for the newest commissioners the arena’s short- and long-term needs, including electrical and capacity needs.
PAYETTE COUNTY — If your goal is to switch your home’s lighting to light-emitting diodes, you go to the store and buy replacement light bulbs. But if you’re part of the Payette County Rodeo Board and you want to switch its New Plymouth arena to LEDs, you need a bit more help.
That’s what Rodeo Board Member Ryan Hill told the Payette County Board of Commissioners Monday afternoon, as he shared an update about progress made to date on efforts to modernize the popular venue. The board is planning a proposal for a May presentation to the commissioners, to seek an additional $10,000 toward upkeep of the arena.
“Thank you for giving us some money last year,” Hill said about the $10,000 provided by the commissioners in 2022. “We still need to decide how we’re going to spend it, but I’ve got some quotes on a couple of the repairs we want to make.”
“Seems like last year, you had some big plans,” said Commissioner Jennifer Riebe, which Hill affirmed is the case.
Following are examples of work Hill and his fellow rodeo board members aim to complete within 10 years.
• Improving compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act: He said that access to the grandstands can be improved with a concrete path south of the arena’s “cook shack” facility.
• Increasing capacity: Hill said the 2022 Rodeo saw standing room crowds, especially during its Friday and Saturday shows. Quotes for new bleachers are pending.
• Irrigating the rodeo’s pasture: He noted that the pasture drains across county property, and quotes to route water drainage around the property are pending.
“With the price of hay last year, we decided we were going to start trying to farm that.”
Hill said this is what resulted in the need for new water drainage, as no existing drain is present. But he noted that the in-house farming of hay saved the rodeo board $1,400.
• Hill told the commissioners that the project to upgrade the arena’s electrical system and install LED lighting in the arena would cost an estimated $90,000. He noted that one lighting incident at the 2022 Rodeo illustrated the project’s necessity.
“One of the sections of lights got turned off; Our announcer accidentally hit the switch up there [in the booth]. It takes 15 minutes for the lights to come back on,” said Hill.
Among the items that the rodeo board has checked off of its list includes a project which saw the fence at the arena’s entrance moved, in order to expand its total area. Hill said this was accomplished largely in-house, reutilizing the old fence in the process. This project, through donations, cost the rodeo board only an estimated $2,000.
“We don’t get grants,” said Hill. “We get sponsorship … we hired a sponsorship guy who goes out and gets us sponsorships, and that’s our main source of income. And then [proceeds from ticket sales at the] gate.”
Hill said the rodeo board has also made small donations to programs such as the Treasure Valley Community College Rodeo program, as well as a local youth baseball program.
Commissioner Anne-Marie Kelso recommended that Hill reach out to officials at Idaho Power, to seek grant opportunities to help pay for electrical items at the arena.
As this was not an action item on the meeting’s agenda, the commissioners took no action during this meeting. However, they told Hill this would be taken into consideration as part of the county’s next budget cycle. The county’s budget year begins Oct. 1, with meetings slated for May according to County Clerk Lindsey Bratcher.
Hill said the rodeo board aims to complete as much of its to-do list as possible before the 2023 Rodeo. In March 2022, Hill told the newspaper that the rodeo board’s present plans involve making progressive improvements to the arena, spending approximately $40,000 per year over a five to 10 year period.
The 2023 Rodeo is scheduled for Aug. 10-12.
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise.
