Revisiting the Rodeo’s to-do list

Payette County Rodeo Board Member Ryan Hill talks to the Payette County Board of Commissioners at its regular meeting Monday afternoon. Hill sought to outline for the newest commissioners the arena’s short- and long-term needs, including electrical and capacity needs.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

PAYETTE COUNTY — If your goal is to switch your home’s lighting to light-emitting diodes, you go to the store and buy replacement light bulbs. But if you’re part of the Payette County Rodeo Board and you want to switch its New Plymouth arena to LEDs, you need a bit more help.

That’s what Rodeo Board Member Ryan Hill told the Payette County Board of Commissioners Monday afternoon, as he shared an update about progress made to date on efforts to modernize the popular venue. The board is planning a proposal for a May presentation to the commissioners, to seek an additional $10,000 toward upkeep of the arena.



