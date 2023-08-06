Revising the rules of reserving park facilities

FRUITLAND — With birthday parties under park gazebos being a common sight in the U.S., officials in the city of Fruitland are working to ensure that saving space for parties doesn’t make others feel left out of going to the park. The Fruitland City Council reviewed Ordinance No. 702 at its regular meeting on July 24, which revises city rules for park usage under Fruitland City Code 7-2-6.
Under the ordinance, use of any city park for special community events requires council approval. It further states, “Requesting use of the park will not prohibit the public from concurrent use of the park facilities.”
In other words, if an entity uses a gazebo for a special event, other areas of the park would remain open.
According to City Clerk Suzanne Pearcy, the ordinance is the result of a previous council discussion centering on changing the section’s name from “park reservations” to “park use.”
“We don’t have a mechanism to reserve [the] park with our software, so we just reserve gazebos,” said Pearcy to the council. “[It’s] just so city crews know that something’s happening in the park that day … At the last meeting, we talked about a way to do gazebo reservations, and that’s always an option — for special events.”
Further, reservations may be made for community events. Reservations for birthday parties, baby showers or other such private events will not be accepted.
Councilor Tom Limbaugh moved to accept the ordinance, seconded by Councilor Jeff Carpenter. The motion carried with a roll call vote of 3-0.
