Revising the rules of reserving park facilities

A gazebo at Fruitland Community Park, as pictured Friday morning.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

FRUITLAND — With birthday parties under park gazebos being a common sight in the U.S., officials in the city of Fruitland are working to ensure that saving space for parties doesn’t make others feel left out of going to the park. The Fruitland City Council reviewed Ordinance No. 702 at its regular meeting on July 24, which revises city rules for park usage under Fruitland City Code 7-2-6.

Under the ordinance, use of any city park for special community events requires council approval. It further states, “Requesting use of the park will not prohibit the public from concurrent use of the park facilities.”



