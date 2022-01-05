Resolution adopted to honor outgoing mayor

New Mayor Craig Jensen, right, makes a special presentation to predecessor Jeff Williams at the Payette City Council’s regular meeting Monday. The council adopted its first resolution of the year, No. 2022-01, in Williams’ honor.
PAYETTE — Just before assuming his new role at Monday night’s regular meeting of the Payette City Council, newly-elected Mayor Craig Jensen made a special presentation to his predecessor, Jeff Williams. During this, a special plaque was presented to Williams, recognizing his 18 years of service on the council. The council also honored Williams through the adoption of Resolution 2022-01, “A resolution of appreciation and commendation to Mayor Jeffrey T. Williams.”
The resolution, as read aloud by Jensen, reads in part, “Whereas, Mayor Williams was elected to the City Council beginning in 2004, and after serving six years as a councilor, in 2009 he was elected as the 24th Mayor of the city of Payette, and served as mayor for 12 years …
“And whereas, Jeff’s impressive career serving the citizens of Payette included but was not limited to his leadership with respect to the following positive developments in Payette; Construction of a new fire station … an expansion to the library, he was a force opposing tax increase and worked tirelessly toward fostering economic development, which resulted in several new commercial businesses constructed on Highway 95, and a major expansion of Seneca Foods …
“He promoted growth of new residential development and worked to preserve and enhance Payette’s amenities with such efforts such as expanding the airport runway” and a new boat ramp at Centennial Park, it continued.
A second plaque given to Williams features a gavel similar to the one used to signal the start of the council’s regular meetings. In presenting these plaques to Williams, Jensen told those present he learned from his predecessor “how to serve.”
In accepting this presentation, Williams told attendees, “You can’t do this job all by yourself. It’s consensus-building … It’s not just me.”
In other council business
Councilor Kathy Patrick moved to nominate Councilor Ray Wickersham to once again serve as Council President, as he served in 2021, seconded by Councilor Lori Steiniker. The motion carried unanimously, with a vote of 6-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.