Residents speak out about squirrel-shooting neighbor

PAYETTE — Even in a region which sees much support for the Second Amendment, residents are concerned about one neighbor whom they feel to be abusing his right to bear arms. Several of these residents brought their concerns before the Payette City Council during its regular meeting on June 7.
Their complaints center around neighbor Phil Davis, whom they say uses his airsoft gun to abate squirrels on his property. Their consensus is that he’s not been very careful in doing so.
Following is a sample of remarks given during this meeting.
“My family and I purchased our home in October 2019. We loved absolutely everything about it, it was where we were going to raise our children and be able to live in an amazing neighborhood and be able to flourish,” said resident Jacqueline Clark. “That is until we came in contact with Mr. Phil Davis … he, as we have discovered, regularly shoots toward my house.”
Clark said she has personally witnessed Davis firing his weapon at her property on multiple occasions, including pointing it out his window. She added she has thrown dead squirrels shot by him onto his property to avoid having her dog play with them.
“There’s been two occasions in which my family was outside in the front … and we had been so close to the projectiles that were flying by our heads, that we could hear them,” she added.
Clark said she had tried to reason with Davis, as have police officers, to which he doesn’t respond. Now, neighbors want his permit revoked.
“Because he has a permit that has been given by the city to shoot squirrels, he uses that as his excuse as to why to continue his behavior.”
“For the last four years, he has been shooting squirrels in his backyard, aiming away from his home and towards his neighbors’ homes,” added resident Jacqueline Johnson. “We consider his shooting the squirrels a threat, stressful and unsafe to the children, adults and pets and our property.”
Johnson also reported several incidents of Davis’ projectiles passing by her head as she tended to her garden.
“Multiple times I have reported these incidents to the police … I have been too shaken up to grab my phone and takes pictures and videos of him. I feel intimidated and unsafe as a result of Mr. Davis’ … actions.”
One neighbor recorded Davis as he searched his property for squirrels, weapon in hand, and presented it to Mayor Jeff Williams.
In an email on Thursday, Payette Police Chief John Plaza said his team is working to resolve the complaints against Davis. He said his office has had two complaints thus far in the matter, and has reviewed the video provided to Williams.
“I spoke to Mr. Davis last June regarding the first complaint. I did view two videos provided to the mayor at the last council meeting and a report was written by me regarding both of these complaints,” said Plaza. “I have not read any other reports regarding the actual events that were voiced at the City Council meeting.”
Plaza confirmed that Davis’ permit was issued for the purpose of controlling animals or birds doing damage to his property. He added that he had to do more than that to stay legal, though.
“Applicants also have to give a copy of their homeowners insurance to attach to this permit in the event they do damage property while discharging the air rifle.”
Plaza added that complaints alone aren’t enough for him and his force to take the permit away.
“To revoke a permit I would have to have evidence of a safety issue,” he said. “I would encourage citizens to contact police when the event is happening so it can be addressed at that time if it is perceived to be a safety issue.”
Residents who have questions or concerns regarding this matter can reach the Payette Police Department at (208) 642-6026 or visit in person at 700 Center Ave., Payette.
