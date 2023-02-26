Residents fill council chambers, voice opposition to subdivision

NEW PLYMOUTH — A standing-room-only crowd of concerned citizens were present at the New Plymouth City Council’s regular meeting on Feb. 21, many of which spoke out against the proposed Hampton’s Subdivision. The project is proposed for the northeast end of town, east of Cotton Street. The project also came before the council with a request to rezone the subdivision from residential “A,” single family dwellings, to residential “B,” multi-family, as well as an updated development agreement.
According to David Bailey from Bailey Engineering of Eagle, the proposed project is comprised of 27 buildable lots with an average lot size of 9600 sq. ft. Bailey also represents Trilogy Development of Boise. He noted that the property is already annexed into New Plymouth city limits.
“Originally, we had brought a similar project in, but it included a significantly larger portion of ground that had not been annexed into the city,” said Bailey. “We do have sewer available to this and we do have water available to this subdivision.”
City Engineer Andy Gehrke suggested that the city’s streets, sewer and water system was able to absorb the traffic from this subdivision, as did Idaho Power officials about the local power grid having capacity to power the new homes. Mayor Rick York noted that water pressure to the subdivision is projected to be under 10 gallons per minute.
The proposal came before the council with an unfavorable recommendation by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.
The New Plymouth Planning and Zoning Commission recommended to the council that they deny this project, based on concerns about irrigation and capacity within the New Plymouth School District.
“We had met with the irrigation district prior to [meeting with planning and zoning] and felt that we had met the requirements of the city code, with respect to the irrigation,” said Bailey, adding that he had received a letter from Gehrke certifying compliance with irrigation requirements.
Bailey noted that the subdivision would also have a homeowners association, and there would be at least one tree planed on every lot. He estimated that the subdivision would bring approximately 17 to 19 additional students to the school district’s rolls, quoting Superintendent David Sotutu as reporting in 2022 that there is room for additional growth.
A public hearing on the proposed subdivision was held during this meeting. Written testimony included input from resident Randy Frates, who said he supported the project and believed it would not overburden local schools. Another letter came from resident Dale Williamson, who opposed the project as it appeared to him that the timetable for it is insufficient.
“Time permitted for discussion on this is too short,” Williamson wrote.
Following are examples of comments shared during this meeting.
New Plymouth School District Board of Trustees Chairman Marc Haws took a neutral position on the subdivision. However, he cautioned the council about relying too heavily on the enrollment information they presently had.
“The school census has been bobbing along, right at 1,000 between the three schools,” said Haws, saying no significant growth or decrease pattern has occurred. “It’s very very difficult to know from one time or another, from one year to another, what the school population is going to be … We definitely want to avoid the situation where we have to put kids in mobile units while we’re trying to build a new school.”
He noted that the district has long-range plans in progress, describing the effort to determine capacity as a “moving target.” Effort to improve pedestrian safety is a topic city and school officials are working together on.
Resident Alvin Adams said he was concerned about water supply, as he and his son share ownership of land in the area.
“As the water comes underneath the railroad track, it divides right there and it goes down through where these people are thinking about building this subdivision and the other water comes down our area,” said Adams. “They’re putting in a bigger pipe and a pump that’s going in that direction, and I’ve got 40 acres over here with a 12-inch pipe … I don’t understand how that’s going to work, I’m seeing me being shorted on water.”
Resident Josh Davis noted that the Harvest Creek Subdivision at the southwest side of town remains in development, and that its impact on infrastructure and school capacity remains yet to be seen.
“150 homes when it’s done,” he noted. “I looked on the internet tonight; The average home in Idaho is 2.7 residents per household. That’ll increase, just in that neighborhood, an additional 405 people to this community that’s already at a population of 1,495 … We have no idea the impact of what’s already been approved of. Before we start going to a different subdivision and adding more and more and more, let’s be smart about it. Let’s wait, let’s be conservative and let’s see what kind of impact the new one has.”
Several of those who spoke received applause from others in attendance. In response to this, City Attorney Dan Chadwick asked those in attendance to “hold your applause,” after asking the council and mayor to tell the audience not to applaud or express any opinion as others were talking and receiving permission from York to do so.
“I know you’re passionate about it, I don’t disagree with your passion at all, but you just have to make sure the record is clear because it’s being recorded here,” said Chadwick.
A comment request to Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador regarding Chadwick asking attendees not to cheer or express opinions is pending as of press time. According to the Idaho Open Meeting Law Manual, “A public agency may adopt reasonable rules and regulations to ensure the orderly conduct of a public meeting and to ensure orderly behavior on the part of those persons attending the meeting.”
New Plymouth City Code does not define who is permitted to call city council meetings to order.
Resident Rila Barker also noted that she lived in a home built by the home builders involved, saying the quality of the house was poor.
“I’m definitely against Corey Barton Homes; I bought one, lived in it six weeks and I got out of the contract. Worst thing I’ve ever [lived in] in my whole life. It was horrible … Corey Barton looked at me in the face and told me I didn’t know what I was talking about about the construction. And I said, ‘Listen, I was married to a contractor for 11 years, so don’t tell me that I don’t know about construction.”
Barker said the council should work to encourage growing business in town before approving more housing projects.
Other comments included concerns about wells going dry in Kuna and Meridian due to an aquifer not being adequately recharged, a perceived lack of jobs in town, a negative effect on school athletics if enrollment resulted in a change in leagues, and a lack of traffic lights in key areas of New Plymouth.
In his closing testimony, Bailey stated that he believed the project complied with all local and state requirements. He also noted that the property’s owner has the right to pursue building rights.
In response to the volume of opposition expressed regarding the project, York recommended that the council table all three action items on the meeting’s agenda — a preliminary plat, the requested zone change and the development agreement for the project — to allow the council to seek additional facts surrounding it. Councilor Eileen Balcer moved to table the action items, seconded by Councilor Heather Airoldi. The motion carried with a roll call vote of 4-0.
Sotutu clarified in an email to the newspaper on Thursday that the district does have capacity, based on historical data and enrollment trends, to absorb new students. But that varies by building.
“We are close to capacity at our elementary school and our other two schools currently have some room for additional students,” wrote Sotutu. “As we have been working on our strategic planning for the next five to ten years, we are still working on finding a good model to give us a clearer projection of how the proposed subdivisions could impact our school district.”
Sotutu noted that enrollment statutes, school choice options and the specific sizes and price points of the new homes are likely to affect impact on enrollment in the district.
