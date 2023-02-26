Residents fill council chambers, voice opposition to subdivision

David Bailey of Bailey Engineering speaks about the proposed Hampton’s Subdivision during the New Plymouth City Council meeting on Feb. 21. A standing-room-only crowd was present at the meeting, with the vast majority of those speaking expressing opposition to the project.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

NEW PLYMOUTH — A standing-room-only crowd of concerned citizens were present at the New Plymouth City Council’s regular meeting on Feb. 21, many of which spoke out against the proposed Hampton’s Subdivision. The project is proposed for the northeast end of town, east of Cotton Street. The project also came before the council with a request to rezone the subdivision from residential “A,” single family dwellings, to residential “B,” multi-family, as well as an updated development agreement.

According to David Bailey from Bailey Engineering of Eagle, the proposed project is comprised of 27 buildable lots with an average lot size of 9600 sq. ft. Bailey also represents Trilogy Development of Boise. He noted that the property is already annexed into New Plymouth city limits.



