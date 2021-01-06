PAYETTE - The saying, “All good things must come to an end” is holding true for Payette County Sheriff Chad Huff, as he prepares to leave office this week.
Huff’s colleagues out together a meet-and-greet retirement party for him at the Payette Fire Station on Tuesday, which took place throughout the afternoon to allow dozens of well-wishers to come and go while respecting COVID-19 precautions. Attendees were asked to wear masks, while officials monitored traffic to limit the number of people inside the station to 15 at any given time.
Attendees included Idaho State Troopers.
“I used to be a trooper years ago, and so some of my state police friends [came] to see me,” said Huff. “My [administrative] assistant’s kind of taken care of all this for us.”
Administrative Assistant Robin Elson said Huff’s retirement is bittersweet for her, having worked with him for 16 years.
“Happy for him but not for us,” is how Elson put it. “He’s easy to work with, he cares about the community and … we’re gonna miss him.”
Elson said Huff’s positive attitude was the number one thing that made working for him enjoyable.
Nonetheless, Elson said she expects no loss of character around the office when Lt. Andy Creech is sworn in on Monday.
“We’re gonna do really well; He’s been in our department for a really long time, too,” she said of Creech. “[They’re] both really good guys, [Huff is] leaving us in good hands.”
Huff said that while his family plans take him out of town prior to the changing of the guard, he said Creech understood this.
“We’re excited for a change,” he said.
Huff acknowledged that he will miss his colleagues as he moves on to the next phase of his life.
“I’m gonna miss everybody. My staff has been so great over the last 16 years. I’ve developed some close friendships with a lot of my staff … Those are the people I’m going to miss a lot.”
