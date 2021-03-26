NEW PLYMOUTH — A local Idaho legislator is turning the corner on his own experience with COVID-19, following his diagnosis last week. Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, is recovering at home while the Idaho Legislature takes a historic 18-day recess.
In an email to the newspaper Tuesday, Kerby reported experiencing only moderate symptoms of the disease.
“About over it,” said Kerby. “Had a cough, and lack of energy for about a week.”
Despite his first-hand experience with the virus, Kerby said it hasn’t affected his viewpoint on COVID-19 related legislation or the pandemic itself.
“Some people wear masks, some don’t. Some businesses require them, some don’t. That’s fine by me,” said Kerby. “It’s what I like about freedom. If you want a vaccine, get one. If not, don’t.”
He did, however, say he regretted not signing up to get vaccinated sooner, “but that’s about it.”
According to Kerby, the Legislature’s recess coincides with a planning period surrounding the latest influx of federal relief funds through Pres. Joe Biden’s America Rescue Plan Act.
“We were going to take a two week recess at the legislature to figure out the new round of Federal dollars, so this break worked out about right,” said Kerby.
The Legislature remains in recess until April 6.
