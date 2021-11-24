Replacement lift station installation to move forward

The shaded area on this map indicates the proposed construction area in which a new sewer lift station is to be installed, replacing an adjacent station which has been in service since the 1950s. Both the old and new stations are adjacent to Westside Elementary School.
Map courtesy of Payette School District/HECO Engineers
PAYETTE — Construction fencing will soon go up on the campus of Westside Elementary School, as approved by the Payette School District Board of Trustees at its regular meeting Nov. 8. This time, it’s not the school itself that will see work done, but rather the city’s sewer system.
A new lift station will be installed there, adjacent to the district’s nutritional services building and adjacent to the original station, along Seventh Avenue North. The station will replace a nearby station, which has served residents in this neighborhood since the 1950s.
According to draft meeting minutes obtained by the newspaper, detailed drawings for the station were presented to the board by City Engineer Andy Gehrke, of HECO Engineers. These included plans for a permanent easement area around the station itself, as well as a temporary easement to be used during construction.
Westside Principal MaryBeth Bennett told the board she had “no concerns” with the location for the station on campus, as it is to be placed in an area of the playground “not often used by students.”
Trustee Adam Rynearson stated that a temporary construction fence would be required where work will take place. Trustee Ethan Mittelstadt added that the station would benefit both the city and the school.
Mittelstadt moved to approve the easements, seconded by Rynearson. The motion carried unanimously.
The project is still in the design stage, according to City Treasurer Mary Cordova. No timetable for construction was available, as of press time.
