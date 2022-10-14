Refreshed school websites, new mobile app go live

The new Fruitland School District homepage is pictured. The website is live now through a soft launch, with an official launch planned for the Fruitland High School Grizzlies’ home football game on Oct. 21.

 Screenshot courtesy of Fruitland School District

FRUITLAND — Patrons of the Fruitland School District may be familiar with the district and school websites’ old layouts and the long load times often experienced when interacting with it. Since the start of the 2022-23 school year, however, those have been dry-docked.

In their place are new sites, with a unified look and feel across the board. The Fruitland School District Board of Trustees approved the process of replacing these websites in July.



