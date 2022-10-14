Refreshed school websites, new mobile app go live

The new Fruitland School District homepage is pictured. The website is live now through a soft launch, with an official launch planned for the Fruitland High School Grizzlies’ home football game on Oct. 21.
FRUITLAND — Patrons of the Fruitland School District may be familiar with the district and school websites’ old layouts and the long load times often experienced when interacting with it. Since the start of the 2022-23 school year, however, those have been dry-docked.
In their place are new sites, with a unified look and feel across the board. The Fruitland School District Board of Trustees approved the process of replacing these websites in July.
“We have been working with a company called Apptegy,” wrote Alyssa Tuttle, district website director. “Apptegy has a platform that allows us [Fruitland School District] to change our websites and information as needed.”
At the July board meeting, Board Clerk Nikki Carter explained that the old website, maintained through Farmers Mutual Telephone Company, required district officials to contact Farmers Mutual directly to add or change information on it.
“[The prior version of the] the website used an old platform,” added Tuttle. “It was very limited to what it offered, so like everything, new technology is always improved with more bells and whistles.”
Such bells and whistles include improved navigation, and the ability to translate information to Spanish and Chinese automatically. And for tech-savvy users, she adds that there’s an added bonus with the redesign.
“This new site comes with an app that people can download on their phones, and have information right at their fingertips.”
Presently, the website has seen a soft launch, with district officials asking staff members to try it out and report any bugs they find in it. An official launch is planned for the Fruitland High School Grizzlies’ home football game on Oct. 21.
“I have heard many different things. They love the App,” said Tuttle. “People are excited to have something new and updated. The old website would sit there and spin a circle for people, now it loads quickly. With every new website comes the kinks that need to be worked out and adjusted and we are working on those on a daily basis.”
The district’s home page is at fruitlandschools.org. From there, parents, staff and students can navigate to their school’s website to find information they need.
