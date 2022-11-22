Recruitment committee presents survey findings to Board of Trustees

The Fruitland School District Board of Trustees listens to a survey presentation by Stacy Westcott of the district’s Committee to Research Ways to Recruit and Retain Teachers on Nov. 14. The committee’s fall survey suggests that while teachers of middle and high school students are largely satisfied with progress in key areas, a considerable portion of elementary teachers have expressed concerns.
FRUITLAND — At the Fruitland School District Board of Trustees’ regular meeting on Nov. 14, Gina Ziegler and Stacy Westcott of the district’s Committee to Research Ways to Recruit and Retain Teachers presented the results of a fall survey conducted among teachers throughout the district. The survey’s findings presented a mixed bag of results, with teachers at Fruitland Middle School and Fruitland High School expressing more job satisfaction than at Fruitland Elementary School.
“We’re still a work in progress,” said Westcott. “The whole point of the committee is really to see where we can grow … our morale is definitely moving in the right direction.”
Among the high points Ziegler and Westcott cited were the implementation of the four-day work week and retaining Sterling Blackwell as a mentor teacher for the district, as well as students becoming involved in school news broadcasts and Fruitland High Principal Wade Carter’s podcast, “Wade’s World” helping shape positive culture in the district. The new website, including the added portal for job seekers to apply for open positions, is helping “create a brand for the district,” said Ziegler.
“Thank you to the district office and the efforts there, Alyssa [Tuttle, new board clerk] and everyone else involved in that,” Westcott added.
Following are examples of feedback gleaned from the survey results.
• According to the survey, 82.2% of Fruitland High teachers and 82.3% of Fruitland Middle teachers reported that they were either “satisfied” or “very satisfied” with how the 2022-23 school year is going. However, only 54.3% of Fruitland Elementary teachers agreed, with 37.1% reporting being “somewhat satisfied” and 8.6% saying they were “somewhat dissatisfied.”
• About feeling valued as a part of their school, 89.3% of Fruitland High teachers said they “agree” or “strongly agree.” At Fruitland Middle, this combined figure was 76.5%, and at Fruitland Elementary it was 65.8%.
• When asked if the four day work week has helped improve work-life balance for them, 94.1% of Fruitland Middle teachers said yes, followed by Fruitland High with 85.&% saying “yes” and 82.9% of Fruitland Elementary teachers agreeing.
• When asked if they felt supported in decision-making in addressing student behavior, 74% of Fruitland High teachers said they agreed or strongly agreed, compared with 70.6% of Fruitland Middle teachers and 62.8% of Fruitland Elementary teachers.
• When asked if they felt students were well-behaved, 92% of Fruitland High teachers said “yes,” as did 88.2% of Fruitland Middle teachers. This dropped to 72.7% among Fruitland Elementary teachers.
• Regarding having a mentor teacher, 100% Fruitland Middle and Fruitland High teachers surveyed said yes. This figure was 80% at Fruitland Elementary.
• 89,3% of Fruitland High teachers and 94.1% of Fruitland Middle teachers agreed or strongly agreed that school culture is moving in a positive direction. Only 65.7% of Fruitland Elementary teachers joined them in this accord.
Among the continuing challenges the survey identified were exit interviews, administration and staff relationships and communication, solutions for chronic behavior challenges, further improving district culture and communication with staff through the parent portal.
Regarding behavior, Ziegler said, “That was something that’s been on the list for a while, and we still need to look and see what we can do for that.”
She noted that efforts to improve district culture would likely “never stop.”
Individuals with questions about the committee survey may phone the district at (208) 452-3595.
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise.
