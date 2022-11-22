Recruitment committee presents survey findings to Board of Trustees

The Fruitland School District Board of Trustees listens to a survey presentation by Stacy Westcott of the district’s Committee to Research Ways to Recruit and Retain Teachers on Nov. 14. The committee’s fall survey suggests that while teachers of middle and high school students are largely satisfied with progress in key areas, a considerable portion of elementary teachers have expressed concerns.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

FRUITLAND — At the Fruitland School District Board of Trustees’ regular meeting on Nov. 14, Gina Ziegler and Stacy Westcott of the district’s Committee to Research Ways to Recruit and Retain Teachers presented the results of a fall survey conducted among teachers throughout the district. The survey’s findings presented a mixed bag of results, with teachers at Fruitland Middle School and Fruitland High School expressing more job satisfaction than at Fruitland Elementary School. 

“We’re still a work in progress,” said Westcott. “The whole point of the committee is really to see where we can grow … our morale is definitely moving in the right direction.”



