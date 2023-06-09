Rebekahs spruce up care facility with donation of shrubs

Pictured is one of four new shrubs donated to Payette Healthcare of Cascadia by Harmony Rebekah Lodge No. 22, as seen Friday. The Rebekahs also donated resources to the Owyhee Watershed this year to help reseed the area, as affected by wildfire damage.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

PAYETTE — For the approximately 40 residents of Payette Healthcare of Cascadia, the scenery is seeing fresh change with new shrubs donated to the facility by members of Harmony Rebekah Lodge No. 22. Members donated four shrubs; a forsythia, two lilac and a Caragana pea shrub.

In a news release to the newspaper, Carol Stephan of the Rebekah Lodge explained how the donation plays into the organization’s Living Legacy program.



