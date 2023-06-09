Rebekahs spruce up care facility with donation of shrubs

Pictured is one of four new shrubs donated to Payette Healthcare of Cascadia by Harmony Rebekah Lodge No. 22, as seen Friday. The Rebekahs also donated resources to the Owyhee Watershed this year to help reseed the area, as affected by wildfire damage.
PAYETTE — For the approximately 40 residents of Payette Healthcare of Cascadia, the scenery is seeing fresh change with new shrubs donated to the facility by members of Harmony Rebekah Lodge No. 22. Members donated four shrubs; a forsythia, two lilac and a Caragana pea shrub.
In a news release to the newspaper, Carol Stephan of the Rebekah Lodge explained how the donation plays into the organization’s Living Legacy program.
“Staff members David and Rick (no last names provided) planted them on the east side of the building,” she wrote. “The Living Legacy Program was started in 1989 by Sovereign Grand Master Wilson D. Berkeley of Arizona. The motto [is] ‘Plant a tree for those that come after me.’”
According to Stephan, the lodge’s membership also sent a donation to the Owyhee Watershed to help efforts to reseed the area after the effects of wildfires experienced there.
In a phone interview on Thursday, Brandon Aldridge, facility administrator for Payette Healthcare of Cascadia, told the newspaper that receiving the donation has been well-received by residents and staff.
“It helps to beautify the outside of the facility; The residents that are able to walk around or who are in a wheelchair are able to see the grounds, I think it’s a great thing to see the different things outside,” he said.
Aldridge said the donation plays into the organization’s to change at lease one life for the better each day.
“Anything we can do to help in that effort, that includes beautiful plants, bushes and trees. It helps with our mission going forward.”
Other efforts by the organization include ongoing replanting of flowers and shrubbery on the outside and repainting of the facility on the inside, said Aldridge.
“Also we’re looking for new entertainments and for activities, new things for the residents, things that they enjoy that fulfills them, things that they like doing … We love having donations, we love having community support for our residents and our staff. We like to be a part of the community and to help others as well and just build a stronger community as well.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.