FRUITLAND — With the future of their school encountering uncertainty against the Fruitland Planning & Zoning Commission, parents, students and supporters of Treasure Valley Classical Academy took it upon themselves to drum up support for their school Monday afternoon. Ahead of the Fruitland City Council’s regular meeting that evening, these supporters gathered to hold a prayer rally outside of Fruitland City Hall which drew the attention of many passing motorists on U.S. Highway 95.
Rhonda Baines, a founding board chair of the academy’s board of directors. In an interview with the newspaper during the rally, Baines said the school stands for more than just preparing students for the workforce.
“It is an effort to restore American education to the glory that it knew before,” she said. “We are working to teach kids what is good and beautiful and true, to raise up citizens that have virtue and knowledge.”
Holly Fugate, a volunteer at the academy, helped with the rally as a show of support for not only the school itself, but also her three children who attend as students.
“The classical education is something that I taught them before we started school; We were a homeschooling family,” said Fugate. “The meaning of a classical education in our American society, I think has been lost. This is a school that can restore the education that we used to have. Also, it means to me the furthering of school choice, that we should be able to choose the types of education that we want for our kids.”
Among those present for the rally were newly-appointed Payette County Coroner Ethan Mittelstadt and his family. Mittelstadt told the newspaper his is a TVCA family.
“I love TVCA, my wife works there, all six of my children attend TVCA, my oldest daughter, Brooklyn, is in the leading class and I would really love her to have a high school to attend,” he said, noting that he has seen a positive impact on his children through the academy.
When asked what the academy provides for her that public schools don’t, Brooklyn — soon to enter 10th grade — said it provides her better interaction with peers than she experienced in Payette schools.
“I have great friends and family here, and I would not want to leave,” she said. “I used to go to Payette [schools]; I didn’t have the best relationship with other students or teachers there. It was difficult to remain strong in my standards, around people that don’t have the same standards.”
Without the academy, Brooklyn may not have found the interest in Latin language and culture that she has gained from the academy. She has already received college offers, according to her father.
“At TVCA, we’re required to take a year of Latin during our four years of high school,” she continued.” I’ve gotten really good at Latin, it’s super fun. I’ve always wanted to travel to Rome and Greece and stuff. I love reading ancient literature and mythology, and so being able to learn Latin and read Cicero or Caesar, who both wrote in Latin, is really awesome.”
In a phone interview with the newspaper on Tuesday, Stephen Lambert, the academy’s executive director, shared how challenging it was to a place to build an upper school campus for grades 7-12.
“We worked with the city to go over several opportunities that are out there, and discussions with city staff settled on this property,” he said.
Presently, plans call for construction of the upper school campus on the northeast corner of Northwest 11th Street at North Arizona Avenue. This campus would include an administrative building, two buildings for classrooms, a structure for a gym, kitchen, and multi-purpose room, 150 parking spaces, and open space for recess area and potential soccer field, as listed in the planning & zoning meeting minutes from June 13.
Lambert expressed that he would like to see a development agreement as part of efforts to address the concerns raised during this meeting. He told the newspaper the timing of the meeting meant that academy officials could not adequately address concerns raised ahead of the meeting.
With this in mind, officials requested an appeal of Planning & Zoning’s decision on the matter. Before a standing-room-only crowd filled with academy supporters on Monday, the Fruitland City Council voted unanimously to approve the appeal and direct Planning & Zoning to hear the request again.
Originally, academy officials worked to expand the school onto land acquired from Fruitland Electric. However, due to parking concerns and complaints from neighbors about this plan, they are looking within the city to find a home for their upper-school expansion plans.
Officials considered acquiring and remodeling the Sekady Capital building south of Fruitland city limits on U.S. 95. However, the cost of annexing the property and connecting it to city services — nearly $2.5 million in off-site costs, according to Lambert — proved to be off-putting.
Academy officials are seeking a conditional use permit for the property, in order to move forward. At its regular meeting on June 13, Planning & Zoning turned down the request with a 9-0 vote, citing issues with traffic control and concerns about the size and location of the proposed campus, incomplete review by the Idaho Transportation Department and its potential impact on the city’s commercial zone, among others.
The lot, according to the meeting minutes, is in a commercial zone. Former city administrator Rick Watkins told planning & zoning that the proposed location would jeopardize surrounding businesses such as Ogawa’s — its liquor license doesn’t permit a school to be within 300 feet.
Watkins further added that the school would need to provide more than 200 parking spaced to be adequate — present plans call for 150.
“We put in our required materials to planning and zoning, and we did not get feedback until 2 p.m. on the day of our hearing,” Lambert added. “It did not give our team and our traffic engineer time to respond and enter additional information into the hearing … I think that’s the primary reason why the first hearing did not go well.”
Since the hearing, Lambert said the academy’s teams have been able to reexamine plans to incorporate traffic flow mitigation strategies to address the concerns.
Lambert did not speculate about suspicions raised by Kim Piotrowski in her July 6 letter to the editor, about what she called a “coordinated effort to restrict or close” the academy. He said academy officials continue to work directly with city officials and resident to find the best routes forward.
A date and time for the next hearing is pending public notice and newspaper publication. However, Lambert said the updated plans should address the issues identified previously.
“We believe that we provide a valuable educational choice to the community. We want to be good partners in the community, and as the community and surrounding area continue to grow we believe we also fulfill a real need in providing for students who want this kind of education.”
Lambert said he continues his work as a means of showing appreciation for the country and the school community that has given him much to be thankful for.
“We have a very supportive school community, and it’s always encouraging to see that in action. I’m very grateful for the teachers, the parents, the students that showed up to support the school and our desire to grow our campus out … The reason I [work for the academy] is I’m the son of European immigrants. I’m a first-generation American. I have benefitted immensely from the liberties and freedoms and opportunities that America’s given us and I want to perpetuate that.”
“I would just really love to see the city work with TVCA and make this happen,” Ethan Mittelstadt added. “I think it’s very important for our community.”
