FRUITLAND — With the future of their school encountering uncertainty against the Fruitland Planning & Zoning Commission, parents, students and supporters of Treasure Valley Classical Academy took it upon themselves to drum up support for their school Monday afternoon. Ahead of the Fruitland City Council’s regular meeting that evening, these supporters gathered to hold a prayer rally outside of Fruitland City Hall which drew the attention of many passing motorists on U.S. Highway 95.

Rhonda Baines, a founding board chair of the academy’s board of directors. In an interview with the newspaper during the rally, Baines said the school stands for more than just preparing students for the workforce.



Tags

Load comments