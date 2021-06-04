Put on your boots and sing the blues for the Boys & Girls Clubs!

FRUITLAND — If you’re looking for fun entertainment for your Friday night, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Treasure Valley is offering its annual Boots & Blues fundraiser event, revived for 2021. Tonight, June 4, the event will take place at the Creekside Ranch Event Center in Fruitland from 6-10 p.m.
“This would be our annual fundraising event for our clubs,” said the clubs’ chief executive officer Dana Castellani in a phone interview Thursday. “Historically, it’s been the first Friday of June for the last several years. And it makes sense because that’s usually the start of our summer programs … There’s key dollars to making sure we can pull off the most expensive three months of the year.”
According to Castellani, Boots & Blues supports operations at both the Ontario and Payette clubhouses.
This year, entertainment will be provided by the Gary Tackett Band, with live auctions facilitated by Tyson Baker of Baker Auctions.
The fundraiser provides relief for the clubs, which had to fall back on other means of support in 2020.
“Last year, we were closed for all of April and May, and then when we ultimately made the decision to cancel [the event], I just went to work,” said Castellani. “I applied at numerous grants, any foundation and we reached some of our individual donors to see of they would make a gift, even though we weren’t having the event.”
Castellani described the alternative fundraising efforts “a different kind of work,” which kept the clubs going despite no live event. She noted that the 2019 event saw approximately $100,000 brought in for the clubs.
“This community is very generous, and one of the reasons we’re able to net significant amounts, because so many things are donated to us.”
Castellani notes many business partners also help the clubs through special discounts on essential goods and services.
Usually held at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario since 2014, the nature of COVID-19 restrictions in Oregon has resulted in the fundraiser moving to Idaho this year.
“The new restrictions that were rolled out a couple of weeks ago … we could’ve only had 100 guests. It kinda begged the question, ‘was it worth all of this?’ or ‘Then, what if something happens last-minute and we couldn’t have anybody?’”
Winners of the live auction event will win one of 18 prizes, including guided bird hunts and concert tickets.
“James Taylor will be in Boise,” Castellani said, noting tickets to his show are in the mix. “And hotel rooms for that night, too, for four people. I think that would be fun, especially when people haven’t been out and doing anything. We’re just excited.”
Another trip being offered is a chartered fishing trip to Hells Canyon, she said.
“It really is a significant fundraiser; it allows us to go into our summer season, feeling pretty confident and not biting our nails in August.”
Castellani expressed gratitude to her board of directors and team members, Baker Auctions, Matsy’s Catering and Two Horse Saloon among others for their efforts in reviving this event.
