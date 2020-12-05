Proverbial ‘Help Wanted’ sign still up at public pool

PAYETTE - Even two months into the 2020-21 fiscal year, the Payette Public Pool remains closed to the public. The pool has yet to reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in its shutdown in late March.
Three things stand in the way of its reopening to the public:
- Southwest District Health still has Payette County under a ‘red’ health alert level
- Idaho remains in stage two of its reopening plan, and last but not least ...
- The city of Payette has yet to hire a new pool manager
The pool has not had a dedicated pool manager since 2017. Mayor Jeff Williams has been assuming the role as a de facto pool manager off and on during his tenure.
However, the position is open for applications, according to City Clerk Mary Cordova.
“The application and job announcement are on the City website,” said Cordova in a Dec. 3 email.
