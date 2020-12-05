Proverbial ‘Help Wanted’ sign still up at public pool

The outdoor facilities at the Payette Public Pool are pictured on July 14. The facilities remain closed, pending implementation of protocols for the novel coronavirus COVID-19, as well as the the hiring of lifeguards and a pool manager.

 Independent-Enterprise, file photo

PAYETTE - Even two months into the 2020-21 fiscal year, the Payette Public Pool remains closed to the public. The pool has yet to reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in its shutdown in late March.

Three things stand in the way of its reopening to the public:

- Southwest District Health still has Payette County under a ‘red’ health alert level

- Idaho remains in stage two of its reopening plan, and last but not least ...

- The city of Payette has yet to hire a new pool manager

The pool has not had a dedicated pool manager since 2017. Mayor Jeff Williams has been assuming the role as a de facto pool manager off and on during his tenure.

However, the position is open for applications, according to City Clerk Mary Cordova.

“The application and job announcement are on the City website,” said Cordova in a Dec. 3 email.

Tags

Load comments