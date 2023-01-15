Prosecuting attorney talks last wills, resulting elder abuse

PAYETTE — How honest is the average person, when it comes to the division of assets when a relative dies? According to Payette County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Duke, not very.
Duke was the featured speaker at the Payette Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon on Jan. 10. In his talk, he explained that alleged elder abuse through unfair splitting of inheritance monies and other assets is an issue he deals with rather frequently.
“As a prosecutor, I get a lot of complaints … about people who are being abused in various ways,” he told attendees. “One of the most frustrating things is end of life planning and watching people getting taken advantage of. I wish my opinions of this were not the way that they are, but it is so prevalent that I am of the opinion that it is the exception for someone not to take advantage of a family death, rather than the rule.”
Duke named several examples of fraud reported to his office. He said that while his office is able to help with some cases, often times they can’t.
“One example I’ll tell you: There was a man and he had no family and a couple of friends. They became friendly with him just years before he started to get ill … He’s in the hospital and a will get drawn up,” he said. “They execute it in the hospital and then we start seeing a bunch of purchases on his credit cards, and then he dies. And the cops and other people familiar with this, they come to me and they’re like, ‘Yo! This guy got taken advantage of, man!’”
The friends had used the cards to purchase ammo for their guns. In this case, because he had no family, one of the two is likely to face charges because Duke’s office can prove they used the cards. But the other is unlikely to be charged, he said.
He said the main issue with handling these complaints is proving what assets exists and who has inheritance rights. Many times, he said he had to refer complaints elsewhere to be handled appropriately.
“We don’t know what happened; One of the big things we see is family arrangements. This will be in the form of, ‘Well, mom going to go ahead and deed us the ranch and we’re going to move out there, so we can help take care of her …’ What had happened is, they move out there and the family arrangement was that they were just going to help out. So the ranch gets put in their name, they build another home on some of the anchorage, so they’re living there. It turns out they had taken … a mortgage against the ranch and the property. But because it was deeded to them, that’s not illegal.”
Duke added that in this case, a family members took advantage of when the mother got dementia and charged her rent. But because they owned the property free and clear, no legal actions could be taken.
“Because [this reporter] is here, I’m not going to use the words that I would use to describe that man. But believe me, in private they have been choice.”
The reason for these cases being common is a lack of written preparation for end-of-life plans, he said.
“Actually do estate planning; You need a document that says, ‘Here’s what this is for. Here’s what this person gets when so-and-so dies.’ It’s important because those documents … you’ve just got to have it in writing.”
Duke adds that last-minute changes to wills can be strange, due to the nature of the handling of such. He notes many people will claim to be moving closer to a person to help them out, but in reality may be manipulating that person to sign over their money to them.
Examples he cited included tax preparation, guardianships and in-home care. He often hears complaints from executors that the will was signed when a person was in ill health or that a sibling may be hiding the will somewhere.
“This is something that just recently happened very locally; A family that hit hard times, the father moved in with his daughter and son-in-law and they took care of him. They did everything for him, and then they went and they took out a couple of large withdrawals. The way I understand it is, they went to withdraw money because he was about to die and he said, ‘Look, you’ve been taking care of me. Just go take the money out of my account.’”
That led to a dispute between the husband and wife about who got the lion’s share of the money. It in turn led to their arrests.
“They spent this New Year’s in jail, because of these allegations.”
In naming these examples, Duke disclaimed any assertion that any of the events he named actually happened. However, he said this is what drives him to do the work he does.
“I look at the worst society offers and I have to address it. That is really what my job is. Justice means taking the worst scenarios and trying to find a way to fix them … I believe very strongly in making sure people understand that this is not a thing that happens [solely] in movies or a sitcom or something like that. This is everyday folks, I see these disputes over a couple thousand bucks.”
He noted that though his family has largely been close-knit, even they proved to need help dealing with inheriting a beach house his aunt left behind when she died from cancer.
“A couple of years later, [my mother and her siblings] decided they wanted to sell the beach house; [My aunt’s children] inherited her share. When they talked about selling the beach house, they said ‘How much do we want to give the kids?’ like it was an option … I remember getting that call from my mom, and I said ‘Mom, you’re talking about grand theft. That’s a felony.’ And she goes, ‘What are you talking about?’ … And I was like, “Mom, you don’t understand; You are literally stealing from them; They have to be paid the same amount when you guys sell it, as everyone else, because they all have an equal share in this thing.’ And she was like, ‘I guess I never thought about it that way.’ And I was like, “Man, what is this?’”
Duke said he considered it “too easy” to ignore injustice in splitting of assets, noting that “greed is powerful” and estate planning is the best way to preserve peace during the grieving process.
“Even close families make mistakes.”
Having served as a county treasurer prior to retiring in 2022, Chamber Secretary Donna Peterson added an example of her own.
“I’ve gone into homes where I’ve had to account for the estate value and found out from the neighbor that the son came and took the new washer and dryer, another son came and took the new furniture. And another daughter came and took something else, so what was left in the house was their old stuff,” said Peterson. “I had to call each of those people up and say, ‘Either you pay me for it because it’s not yours, it’s your mother’s estate, or we’ll have a problem.’ It’s amazing what families do.”
She noted that without a will or estate planning in place, a person’s assets become property of the state upon their death.
When asked what is the most appropriate time in one’s life to begin writing their last will and testament, Duke said he believes it’s never too early to get started.
“It’s up to the person, obviously; As soon as you start having assets that are worth going after then it’s probably a good call.”
For more specific questions, he recommended asking an estate planning attorney.
With the U.S. economy continuing to show signs of recession, Duke said he only expects the volume of complaints to his office to increase.
“Especially since the economy’s getting worse, I’m actually anticipating a lot more fraud in the county. So this is one of the things I want to emphasize moving forward, but … in those situations it is hard for people.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.