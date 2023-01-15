Prosecuting attorney talks last wills, resulting elder abuse

Payette County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Duke speaks at the Payette Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Jan. 9. His talk centered on the topic of elder abuse, in the form of manipulating their assets through end-of-life planning, stating that he believes attempts to take advantage of a person’s death occur more often than not.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

PAYETTE — How honest is the average person, when it comes to the division of assets when a relative dies? According to Payette County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Duke, not very.

Duke was the featured speaker at the Payette Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon on Jan. 10. In his talk, he explained that alleged elder abuse through unfair splitting of inheritance monies and other assets is an issue he deals with rather frequently.



Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.

Tags

Load comments