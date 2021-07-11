Proposed anti-racism resolution stalls

PAYETTE — In May, Payette resident Griff Marshall approached the Payette City Council with a proposal for a resolution against racial polarization, including the teaching of critical race theory in public schools. He returned to the council chambers Tuesday to revisit and learn the status of the proposal, as he learned why no action had been taken by the council.
“I gave you a couple meetings to percolate on the idea, see what you wanted to do with it, followed up. On [June 7], I asked it be put on your agenda I received an email from [City Clerk Mary Cordova] that said you had made a decision not to proceed forward with this resolution.”
Marshall, a Payette business owner, said he was curious how and when the decision was made. Mayor Jeff Williams expressed that he didn’t see the need to formally adopt such a resolution, saying the collective character of the city doesn’t warrant it.
“Being a real estate agent, and fair housing is crammed down your throat all the time, I don’t perceive that we have a problem,” said Williams. “I think that this community is fair with everybody, and personally I don’t think that we need that.”
Marshall added that he was being proactive, as he perceives politics continue to divide the U.S.
He expressed disappointment that the council did not publicly acknowledge previously their decision not to pursue the matter.
However, according to city attorney Dan Chadwick, they don’t have to.
“What goes on the agenda is not made in public, it’s made at the administrative level,” said Chadwick.
Marshall explained his aims in an email to the newspaper on Friday.
“The resolution to reject all racial supremacy was presented to the Payette City Council as a way to protect the city employees, Police and citizen of the community from wrongful racial labeling,” wrote Marshall. “I did this for the protection of the community from the cancel culture methodology used by some groups. This resolution would provide no direct protection to myself, I was doing this for the community.”
Marshall continued, “I was saddened that our city council refuse to embrace the idea of proving a measure of unity to the city of Payette by showing that all of the citizens are viewed equally. There is no downside to adopting the resolution, it is basically a win-win scenario for the councilors and the citizens to be united as one people in Payette.”
Marshall also expressed confusion about the wording of Cordova’s reply.
“I am still puzzled about the wording of the email I received, as it stated that a decision was made to not proceed forward with the resolution, and it did not simply state that my request to appear was denied.”
But Marshall is not giving up; He said his next steps are to present the resolution to the Payette County Board of Commissioners and the Payette School District Board of Trustees.
“Hopefully, they will have the foresight to make the right decision to provide protection to our community.”
