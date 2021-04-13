PAYETTE — A Payette landmark is getting a new lease on life thanks to several Kiwanis Club of Payette alumni. The former Kiwanis Youth Lodge, situated in Kiwanis Park near the Payette Public Swimming Pool, is approaching the finishing stages of a major overhaul carried out by KIwanis alumni who include Payette City Councilor Ray Wickersham.
Wickersham provided the newspaper a tour of the lodge on Monday, as he shared some of the building’s history and some of his own memories at the lodge growing up. He said his role in the project is a liaison between the Kiwanis club and the Payette City Council.
“When I was a kid, there was a big, rock fireplace in here and we actually used this for dances and community events and other stuff like that,” he said.
The log cabin-style facility was erected around the mid-1940s, and in addition to being a youth lodge has also served as an alternative school for troubled youth according to Wickersham. Throughout the years, it has seen additions which include a shaded patio on the south side.
Inside, the lodge used to consist of a single, large room with a vaulted ceiling. When the school came in, the room was divided by permanent walls.
It has fallen into a unique situation regarding its ownership, according to Wickersham. Since the Kiwanis Park is now city-owned, city officials determined that renovating the building would be the most cost-effective option.
“This park was owned by them at one time and they gave the park to the city but they kept the building … The building was actually on city property, but the Kiwanis managed it and maintained it,” said Wickersham. “Since it’s on city property, it wasn’t a building that you could really sell to somebody else.”
Wickersham said while the city will continue ownership, the Kiwanis’ name will still be on the building as part of the club’s history. The project has been proceeding in phases since the club and city officials made their agreement on it in 2017, in which the club receives reimbursements as renovations are done as reported previously by the newspaper.
The lodge has seen its fair share of issues over the years, including a fire which was ironically tied to the building’s fireplace.
“That [south] wall kind of burned, so they took the fireplace out and left it out,” Wickersham noted.
But perhaps the biggest threat to the lodge’s future came before the 2017 snow storms, known coloquially as “Snowpocalypse.” Wickersham said the effect of the storm was no help.
“The original design of it was after the forest service built several buildings like this, and the way they built it … When the pressure was on the roof, over time instead of the roof taking the weight down it pushed out on the walls,” said Wickersham. “This building got condemned because the walls were pushed out … on both [north and south] sides.”
As reported previously, the building’s issues are common to buildings of this type built in its era.
Wickersham said the building was saved from collapse by retired engineer Mike Holladay, founder of HECO Engineers. According to Wickersham, Holladay was able to engineer means of returning the walls to a stable position without removing the lodge’s roof.
“To save this building, Mike engineered some giant beans that go all the way across … We had to bring those beams in and jimmy them in and put them wall to wall and pull the walls back in to save it.”
Wickersham said he helped with putting the beams in place.
Other renovations to the lodge include new air conditioning units, drywall, plumbing and electrical work. The vaulted ceilings, however, are now hidden by a more conventional hard-lid ceiling with new lighting equipment.
“This whole thing has been completely redone from a structural standpoint,” said Wickersham.
The building’s wooden walls are still largely original, save where the fireplace used to be.
Wickersham cited Holladay as being key to the lodge’s restoration.
“Mike Holladay has been the driving force behind saving this building,” said Wickersham. “[He] and Dave Brown [were] in the Kiwanis for years.”
Since then, a team of volunteers has worked to rehabilitate the building. It won’t be exactly how longtime residents remember it, but Wickersham says it will still serve its intended purpose.
“The idea was to be able to save this because of the history of the log cabin and the youth lodge … it’s been here forever.”
Most of the remodel was paid for through the sale of a former Housing and Urban Development-owned property donated to the city, which Wickersham said put $70,000 into the project. If not for Holladay and Brown’s help, he said the project could easily have set the city back close to $300,000.
However, one thing city and Kiwanis officials have yet to fully work out is how to pay for restroom renovations. The existing ones did not meet requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“What [Holladay] found out was that without redoing the bathrooms, we were going to be limited to the capacity of what we could put in here.”
The building was originally rated with a capacity of 80-90 people. Without restroom upgrades, the range would fall to 30-40 people.
It’s a project Wickersham brought to the attention of the city council during its regular meeting on April 5. The council anticipates discussing funds for the project at a later meeting.
“Fortunately, the taxpayers really have not had to put [much tax money] into this building at all, it’s all been volunteer,” he said. “We’ve just about used up all the funds we had for both sides, so we have to finish up the bathroom which wasn’t in our original estimate at all. We’re looking for some additional city funding to help us finish that up.”
However, Wickersham projects a modest price tag for the restroom remodel: $6,000-$10,000.
Overall, Wickersham said the work being done to save this historic building is a bargain compared to what it could have cost. All work done here has been volunteer labor, he said.
“This building has a lot of history,” he said.
Wickersham anticipates the lodge will be operated largely by the Payette Recreation District. He sees great things ahead for the lodge when it does it.
“What it will end up being is a nice facility here in the park, to be able to use for events, for youth projects … I can see the Boys & Girls Club using this building to bring kids down here for the pool and the park and having a place they can get in and out of the weather and do stuff with.”
Wickersham also suggested the facility could be a potential revenue stream for the city.
