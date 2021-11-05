Progress continues on Visitors Center sewer project

Portable toilets line the sidewalk at the Snake River Visitors Center on Interstate 84 east, as seen in this July 2021 photo. While work continues to connect permanent restrooms to the Fruitland sewer system, issues getting needed supplies for the project threaten to cause delays to its completion.
FRUITLAND — Portable toilets have been part of the landscape at the Snake River Visitors Center along Interstate 84 east since summer of 2020, as work continues to connect the center’s permanent restroom facilities to the city of Fruitland sewer system. While the project remains on schedule for completion in January, it’s not been without its hiccups.
According to Fruitland city administrator Stuart Grimes, even Idaho Transportation Department crews have been unable to escape supply chain problems which have become commonplace this year.
“The I-84 Rest Area has had some delays due to supply issues,” wrote Grimes in an email Thursday. “One issue was the contractor did not receive the pipe for the horizontal direction drill when it was originally scheduled to arrive. The latest issue was the onsite generator has a lead time of 10 months.”
Despite supplies coming in late, Grimes said work to tunnel beneath Interstate 84 can continue.
“Installation of the wet well and underground piping is in progress and the city’s engineer is working with the contractor and [Idaho Department of Environmental Quality] to install the lift station. The project is scheduled to be substantially complete on [Nov. 24].”
However, as noted in a Wednesday email by Megan Jahns, public information officer for the transportation department, the ongoing supply chain issue does continue to threaten the project’s timetable.
“At this time, we don’t know if that will affect the overall schedule, and if it does, to what extent,” wrote Jahns.
The permanent restroom facilities have been shut down since August 2019. These were originally connected to a septic system when the center opened in 1987, which has since become saturated due to a layer of clay beneath its leach field.
The transportation department opted to connect to the Fruitland sewer system, which was approved by the Fruitland City Council in March 2020 as previously reported.
The department is providing funding for the connection project, with its construction contract administered by Fruitland city officials.
The project is tentatively planned for completion in January. For more information, phone Fruitland City Hall at (208) 452-4411.
