Price check on historic Brickyard property, please!

PAYETTE — As previously reported, Payette city officials are in the process of selling the city’s historic Brickyard property which over the years has been a source of building materials for equally historic structures throughout the Western Treasure Valley. But now, thanks to the economics of real estate, city officials see potential to get more for the property in its sealed bid process.
At its regular meeting on Monday, the Payette City Council revisited its plans to sell, aiming to “declare a fair and reasonable value” for the Brickyard. To do so, the council took action on Resolution 2021-02, amending Resolution 2021-01 as voted on during the council’s Jan. 4 meeting. At that meeting, the council voted to set the minimum bid at $65,000.
But since then, that figure has started looking a little low to officials.
“We are seeing some of the bigger home builders coming into Payette County and paying a whole lot more for land for development, than maybe what we’ve experienced in the past,” said Mayor Jeff Williams, who is also a real estate broker. “Mary [Cordova, City Clerk] said, ‘I think maybe we need to up the minimum bid just a little bit.’”
Williams noted that “crazy prices” are being paid for land, citing an example he sold in 2012 for $18,000 outside Fruitland city limits. Since then, it’s been resold as part of Agile Homes developments, and that prices are appreciating at approximately half a percent monthly.
He also noted the minimum is already $10,000 higher than it was in 2020.
“I think that ninety thousand is … it might be pushing it a little bit, but if we don’t get somebody to bid, we can do something different,” Williams added.
Councilor Ray Wickersham referred to a recent online survey of U.S. states which found that Idaho was the only state which had growth in every city.
“It says, ‘We can’t find a city in Idaho that’s losing population,’” said Wickersham.
Councilor Craig Jensen brought up an Idaho Statesman report which found Idaho was number one in population growth.
City attorney Dan Chadwick informed the council that they are obligated to sell it at auction after setting a minimum bid.
“Sealed bids are not a public auction,” said Chadwick. “Public auction is basically on city hall steps, go ahead and sell it to the highest bidder … If nobody meets the minimum bid requirement, then you may reject the bids and sell it in a contracted sale without further action.”
When Williams asked if the city needed to get an auctioneer, Chadwick said they did not. He also said the successful bidder would pay auction costs as part of the final sale amount.
“You as the mayor can conduct the auction on behalf of the city,” Chadwick told Williams.
Councilor Mike Kee made the motion to approve the resolution and set the minimum bid at $90,000, with with Councilor Lori Steiniker seconding. A roll call vote to approve was unanimous 6-0.
