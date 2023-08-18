Presidio Alternative School becomes Payette Academy

The Presidio Alternative School campus shares a building with the Payette School District office, as pictured in this July 2022 photo. By a vote of the students, the school has a new name: Payette Academy.

 Independent-Enterprise, file photo

PAYETTE — As the Payette School District Board of Trustees learned at its regular meeting on Monday, the name “Presidio” has not been well-received as the alternative school’s moniker. As a matter of fact, in a poll conducted among students of the school, they preferred to call it “Payette Academy.”

The results of this poll were presented to the board by Marci Holcomb, vice principal of Payette High School. She said those who participated were particularly enthusiastic about this name, as opposed to other suggestions.



