Presidio Alternative School becomes Payette Academy

The Presidio Alternative School campus shares a building with the Payette School District office, as pictured in this July 2022 photo. By a vote of the students, the school has a new name: Payette Academy.
PAYETTE — As the Payette School District Board of Trustees learned at its regular meeting on Monday, the name “Presidio” has not been well-received as the alternative school’s moniker. As a matter of fact, in a poll conducted among students of the school, they preferred to call it “Payette Academy.”
The results of this poll were presented to the board by Marci Holcomb, vice principal of Payette High School. She said those who participated were particularly enthusiastic about this name, as opposed to other suggestions.
“We met with the staff as a group, but we were also able to meet with some parents and students, and presented them with some different options that the staff had come up with,” said Holcomb. “The kids really like using the name ‘Payette Academy.’ The kids that I asked, five or six of them, said, ‘It just sounds really classy…’ Overwhelmingly, that’s what they chose.”
Trustee John Thebo moved to approve the name change to Payette Academy, seconded by Trustee Candita Strong. The motion carried with a voice vote of 5-0.
Noteworthy is that according to Croft, the academy has 55 students enrolled — including at least 15 middle school students — and that a waiting list has developed for prospective enrollment at the campus. The building which houses the academy also houses the district offices.
The board also approved the new handbook for the academy during this meeting.
