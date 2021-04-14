Powerball poised to bounce away from Idaho

PAYETTE COUNTY — If you’re one of the 670,000 Idahoans whose weekly entertainment includes playing the Idaho Lottery’s Powerball game, keep reading. As a result of the defeat of House Bill 72, which would have amended Idaho Code 67-7408 to allow the lottery to maintain its agreement with the Multi-State Lottery Association to continue providing Powerball games in the state, the game is slated to be over in the state as of August. The bill was killed in committee by the State Affairs Committee before legislators had a chance to vote on it.
The lottery association recently approved licensing of Powerball in the United Kingdom and Australia. Presently, Idaho law only allows the lottery to offer games exclusive to the U.S. and Canada.
In a phone interview with the newspaper Tuesday, Matt Berry, president of the Idaho Petroleum Marketers & Convenience Store Association, the loss of Powerball in Idaho would go beyond Idahoans not getting to play the game.
“Our stance is … we would like [the Legislature] to reconsider their decision to not participate,” said Berry. “That’ll have a pretty big detriment on a lot of our in-store businesses throughout the state.
According to Berry, who owns several convenience stores in Idaho, Powerball provides retailers a chance to earn double what they would from people who don’t play lottery games.
“You’re gonna miss out on a lot of soda pop, you’re gonna miss out on a lot of fuel purchases, candy bars, whatever these people are eating while they’re sitting around scratching tickets or getting the powerballs.”
According to the association, Powerball sells up to 15 million tickets statewide and generates $14 million for the state of Idaho every year. Of that amount, public schools receive $9.4 Million, including $5.8 million to school repairs and upkeep and $3.8 million to the state’s bond levy equalization fund to help ease taxpayers’ burden.
In a news release dated April 7, Berry stated that retailers bring in $741,662.00 in returns for dividends from ticket sales and $110,868.75 in actual earnings.
If Powerball goes away, Berry said Idahoans in the Western Treasure Valley are likely to turn to Oregon retailers to get their fix.
“The real effect that you have on the state if Idaho for it is the amount of tax revenue that gets generated to help our school systems, and also your state tax,” said Berry. “With our Idaho Petroleum Marketers Board, I serve on the board with Dennis Campo with Campo-Poole [Distributing] and he has a very similar stance.”
The newspaper reached out to Campo for comment, but this request was unreturned as of press time.
Presently, Berry said Powerball retailers provide Utahns living along the Idaho-Utah border an opportunity to legally play in the gem state a game which is classified as a misdemeanor in the beehive state. He sees the opposite effect happening if the game goes away, with southwest Idaho players likely to venture to Ontario to play and taking other convenience store business with them.
“When the Powerball gets to be a large [jackpot], the amount of traffic that goes to those locations is phenomenal; Lines waiting out the door to get Powerball [tickets] … all of the Idaho people would then jump the border to come over to Oregon.”
Berry said he saw no sense in getting rid of a game the Idaho Lottery was a founding member of in 1992.
“I don’t know much about why that law is in place, and I’m not quite sure why that would be a hindering factor why we would not want to play if other countries wanted to join in … The odds are still the same to win it.”
Berry said he doesn’t see the odds of winning changing with the increased participation. Even with the odds against saving Powerball, he said he is hopeful that the legislature could restart the process if Idahoans can convince them to try.
“For those people who are reading this that are from the state of Idaho, I would hope that they would contact their representatives in their various districts … and make a big push. Otherwise, come August it’s gone. I’m sure it’s a big deal to a lot of people.”
Still, even without Powerball, Berry said he expects convenience stores in the area will hold strong.
“We’ll still have scratch tickets. But in our business for C-stores it’s all about foot traffic, and anything that can draw more people … produces impulse buys. Will we still be in business? Yes. Will it affect our business? Yeah, it will affect it but I don’t think its’ going to put us out of business by any means.”
As Berry pointed out, profit margins for lottery retailers are relatively slim.
