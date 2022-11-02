Power outage sends students home early

FRUITLAND — Students in the Fruitland School District received an impromptu early dismissal Tuesday morning, due to a power outage experienced in the city. Parents were notified about the dismissal through a message displayed on the district’s website later in the day.
“Information given to the School District by Idaho Power was that power would not restored until after noon,” wrote Superintendent Lyle Bayley in the message. “The decision to dismiss was made due to our restrooms not working properly and the impact the lack of power has on our food service.”
As students began heading home, Idaho Power crews managed to restore power.
“The power came back on after all things were set in motion to go home early today. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused your family,” Bayley added.
According to Jordan Rodriguez, corporate communications specialist for Idaho Power, the situation came about because of an animal.
“The outage in the Fruitland area this morning was caused by a squirrel getting into our equipment, which happens from time to time,” wrote Rodriguez in a Tuesday email. “There was no property or equipment damage and power was restored in less than an hour … the outage began at 9:44 a.m. and ended at 10:42 a.m.”
“We were told by Idaho Power that power would not come back on until 12:30 at the earliest,” Bayley added in a separate email Tuesday evening. “Our water was also not working. We would have issues with students needing to use the restroom as well as with lunch preparations.”
As a result, K-8 students went home at 11 a.m., high school students at 11:30.
“There are ‘snow days’ built into the calendar so this half day will not need to be made up,” he noted.
As power was restored earlier than expected, extracurricular activities were able to resume as usual during the afternoon.
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. he can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.