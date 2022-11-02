Power outage sends students home early

An empty parking lot at Fruitland Elementary School and Fruitland Middle School is pictured Tuesday afternoon. A power outage sent students in the Fruitland School District home earlier in the day.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

FRUITLAND — Students in the Fruitland School District received an impromptu early dismissal Tuesday morning, due to a power outage experienced in the city. Parents were notified about the dismissal through a message displayed on the district’s website later in the day.

“Information given to the School District by Idaho Power was that power would not restored until after noon,” wrote Superintendent Lyle Bayley in the message. “The decision to dismiss was made due to our restrooms not working properly and the impact the lack of power has on our food service.”



Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. he can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.

Tags

Load comments