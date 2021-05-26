Portia Club to reopen thanks to grant from the Idaho Community Foundation

PAYETTE — The Portia Club received a $5,000 grant from the Idaho Community Foundation as part of their COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund. The grant will be to support their “greatest needs/general operations.”
“This grant is a lifesaver and gives us an incredible opportunity. It means we’ll be able to pay our insurance and ongoing utility costs and put in additional safety measures,” said Kerrie Taylor, member of the board of Friends of the Portia Club, Inc. The Portia Club was hit hard by COVID-19. They have been closed for over a year and lost most of their yearly income.
“We had to close down, were not able to do any of our annual fundraisers and donations declined dramatically,” Taylor continued. “This grant is rescuing us from a difficult situation.”
The club had a healthy bank account and a full calendar before COVID-19, according to a news release by the club.
“We thought we could weather most storms,” it read. “We had thought through several disaster scenarios, but never anything like this. Our emergency funds may have been able to get us through this rough patch, but they had already been expended.”
In September 2019, during a routine inspection, a foundation specialist identified support posts in the cellar slipping off the wall. To prevent more destructive, costlier damage to the clubhouse, three “Smart Jacks,” a support wall and swale were installed to keep the structure sound and keep water away from the building.
“There was an outpouring of community support, so with private donations and our ‘emergency fund’ we were able to do the necessary repairs and cover all the costs. We still have about $11,200 worth of repairs and we are grateful to finally be able to hold some fundraisers later this summer,” Taylor said. “The problem with being shut down is the bills don’t stop,”
Utility costs declined, but still stayed consistent compared to previous years. Insurance rates also soared with the property premium increasing over 110% from 2020, according to the release. Luckily, the club’s insurance agent was able to speak to the carrier and bring down those costs.
“We had thought we’d be eligible for [paycheck protection program] or other COVID recovery funds, but as an all volunteer 501(c)3 corporation we were not eligible. That’s why this grant was so important. It was the only program we could find that could provide the funding quickly so we could pay our bills and open our doors again. They went out of their way to help and were so generous with both their time and funding. You could tell they wanted us to succeed.”
The club still has some barriers to overcome, but thanks to the generosity of Idaho Community Foundation, it is open for rentals.
To book an event at the Portia Club, call (208) 572-5825. Dates are filling up fast, according to Taylor.
The Friends of the Portia Club, Inc. is an all-volunteer 501(c) (3) non-profit organization.
Corey Evan contributed to this article.
