Porcine problems pile up for progeny

Six year old Laithen Deck of Payette is pictured with her pet potbellied pig, Bella, in this Oct. 17 photo. Bella is under veterinary care due to the shock of being separated from the Deck family, while the family contends with Payette city officials to allow the pig to live with them.

 Photo courtesy of Jessica Deck

PAYETTE — The plot thickens in the story of Bella, a 4-year-old potbellied pig separated from her family while they contend with Payette city officials to gain legal status for the family pet. On Tuesday, Oct. 20, Payette resident Jessica Deck told the newspaper that Bella went into “shock” upon being left with a family friend Monday.

Deck said Bella is now under veterinary care in Caldwell.

“She hasn’t moved,” wrote Deck in an Oct. 20 email. “She won’t eat, drink or anything! I got a call at 6 a.m. this morning and was told by my dad he was very concerned for Bella that she still has not moved! We immediately acted on it.”

The Deck family was given two weeks to relocate Bella outside city limits, following the Oct. 5 Payette City Council meeting where councilors told the family that they would need to contact the city Planning and Zoning Commission to seek changes to city ordinances. Present city code prohibits keeping of swine as livestock and deems keeping swine as pets a misdemeanor.

The ordeal has taken a significant toll on Deck’s three children, with the oldest daughter, 6-year-old Laithen, showing no interest in homeschool work since this began.

“Overall it’s been a emotional wreck, with dealing with postpartum having a new baby in the home, not even being able to settle in with a welcoming newborn. It’s been a very emotional experience!” Deck added. “We as a family feel defeated although we will get through this and the out come will be in God’s hands we will, as a family, will face it!”

The family is planning to submit their paperwork with the Planning and Zoning Commission this week, which includes a petition with 1,332 signatures as of press time. Deck said she is seeking approval for a fence for her yard to provide a secure place for Bella, pending future developments in this story.

“We are not losing hope! We do hope they to can see she’s a huge part of our family.”

A call for comment to Bella’s veterinarian was unreturned by press time.

City officials declined to comment for this story, as they had not received the family’s paperwork as of press time.

