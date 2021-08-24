Police pick up on parent pick-up problems

Treasure Valley Classical Academy as pictured in July 2019. Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff is working with city and school officials to deal with parent pick-up traffic issues caused by ongoing road construction on Southwest Third Street.
FRUITLAND — As students return to school in the Western Treasure Valley, teachers, students, parents and local law enforcement are again encountering a familiar vocabulary word: gridlock. Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff relayed to the Fruitland City Council just how much gridlock is occuring during drop-off and pick-up time at Treasure Valley Classical Academy.
“It was brought to my attention last Friday … between Southwest Third [Street] and Southwest Fourth [Street] that we were having some major traffic congestion as a result of the classical academy coming back in to school,” said Huff, as reported to him by city officers. He noted that some traffic has spilled onto surrounding streets and has had some impact on U.S. Highway 95.
“You have charter school staff members trying to direct traffic,” as well as his officers, said Huff. He said his officers often spend over 45 minutes directing this traffic.
Compounding the issue at the academy is ongoing road construction on Southwest Third Street. According to City Engineer Jerry Campbell, though, that project should be done soon.
“I told everybody that we expect all the ongoing construction through the month of September, but we have a paving date set for Sept. 9,” said Campbell.
Several weeks before school resumed, Huff said he coordinated between himself, Campbell and academy principal Steven Lambert to determine how to best route school traffic each morning and afternoon. Huff told the council about an approach he tested at the academy, by closing a portion of Kansas Avenue between Southwest Third Street and Southwest Fourth Street during the afternoon.
“Morning doesn’t seem to be an issue; People are a little more spread out in the morning, so … it’s not as bad,” he said.
The move is temporary, pending completion of road construction, according to Huff.
Huff’s approach was approved by a vote of the council, 4-0 in favor.
Huff said a future plan could involve a system which allows parents to communicate to school officials through their smartphones when they arrive to pick up their children. Such a system remains a work in progress, he said.
Huff also noted that Fruitland School District campuses are also experiencing some amount of gridlock during pick-up times.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.