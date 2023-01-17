Police K-9 drops in on Fruitland Elementary School

Fruitland Police Sgt. Ben Key and his K-9 officer, Axel, demonstrate their interactions for Fruitland Elementary School third grade students during a Jan. 10 visit. The visit gave students a chance to learn how police interact with working dogs, according to teacher Nicole Bergam.
Photo submitted by Nicole Bergam | Fruitland Elementary School
FRUITLAND — Third grade students at Fruitland Elementary School received a visit on Jan. 10 from a furry friend; Sgt. Ben Key and his K-9 officer, Axel. The duo gave students an idea of what their partnership means for the community as a whole.
“This is the 5th year that Sergeant Key and Axel have visited [Fruitland Elementary] 3rd graders,” wrote Third Grade Teacher Nicole Bergam in a Friday email. “It is a great opportunity for students to get a real life experience of being around a working dog.”
Key and Axel received rave reviews from the students they came to see.
“Axel is an awesome dog. When he was little he could jump over a six foot fence! And it’s awesome that he can find drugs and help people,” said student Hudson Echanis.
Student Brianna Holland added, “It was really cool to have Sergeant Key and Axel come to my class. My favorite part was watching Axel look for fake drugs and then he found them!”
“I liked that they came to see us. Axel’s fur was really fluffy and Sergeant Key was really nice. I learned not to hug a police dog behind the neck or sneak up on them because they might snap at you,” student Emma Stokes observed.
Student Harper Eldred said, “My favorite part was getting to pet Axel and getting to learn how many teeth a dog has and how he finds drugs. I liked that he only works with Sergeant Key and no one else. It makes me happy knowing Sergeant Key and Axel are out there protecting us.”
A comment request to Key’s office is pending as of press time.
Officials expressed gratitude on the school’s website for Key and Axel’s visit to the school.
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.