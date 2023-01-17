Police K-9 drops in on Fruitland Elementary School

Fruitland Police Sgt. Ben Key and his K-9 officer, Axel, demonstrate their interactions for Fruitland Elementary School third grade students during a Jan. 10 visit. The visit gave students a chance to learn how police interact with working dogs, according to teacher Nicole Bergam.

 Photo submitted by Nicole Bergam | Fruitland Elementary School

FRUITLAND — Third grade students at Fruitland Elementary School received a visit on Jan. 10 from a furry friend; Sgt. Ben Key and his K-9 officer, Axel. The duo gave students an idea of what their partnership means for the community as a whole.

“This is the 5th year that Sergeant Key and Axel have visited [Fruitland Elementary] 3rd graders,” wrote Third Grade Teacher Nicole Bergam in a Friday email. “It is a great opportunity for students to get a real life experience of being around a working dog.”



Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.

