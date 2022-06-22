By Corey Evan
Independent-Enterprise
NEW PLYMOUTH — In the foyer of New Plymouth City Hall, citizens can view the city’s original blueprint. It’s drawn in the shape of a ‘U,’ showing the main reason the city became known as the “world’s largest horseshoe,” as welcome signs into the city advertise.
In the council chambers and on the city’s website, citizens can see how many things have been tacked onto that horseshoe layout over time by viewing a giant printout of the city’s current comprehensive plan. However, that plan and its accompanying zoning map have not been updated since 2002.
In response to this 20-year gap in revisions, Michele Chadwick of Chadwick2, LLC approached the New Plymouth City Council during its regular meeting Monday, with the prospect of providing her services to bring the city’s blueprints up to date. Her aim is to reflect the city’s recent growth and where officials want growth to go in the future.
“It desperately needs some help,” said Chadwick to the council. “I want to be able to get a little bit more information from each of you or collectively as to what your vision is, to know what those next steps should look like … Your Planning and Zoning [Commission] will be primarily driving us.”
Chadwick noted that under state law, the comprehensive plan needs updating. She specifically cited Idaho Code 67-6508.
“There’s three chapters that Idaho Code requires that you have that are not included in your current document. Just that alone requires you to [update it]. Also, Idaho Code requires it needs to be reviewed every five years, and really that hasn’t happened either.”
Another concern she raised is the lack of future direction in the city’s existing maps.
“Right now, your comprehensive plan and your zoning map are very similar, and that’s not what they should be. Your comp plan map should be your vision, and it should be telling your community and future developers where you want your growth to go, so that it’s not just the developers running the show.”
Chadwick said she did not provide cost estimates for her services during this meeting, because the city’s specific needs must be reviewed first. A written proposal of services is also pending, as of press time.
Mayor Rick York proposed that a member of the city’s commission sit in on planned meetings with Chadwick. He also expressed agreement that the city’s maps need an overhaul.
He also proposed that Chadwick give her proposal at an upcoming Planning & Zoning meeting as well as the council, to allow them a chance to weigh in on how the city proceeds.
Councilor Bill Warnke observed that the 2002 maps were largely composed by the city’s commission at that time before sending it to that year’s council for approval.
Warnke moved to allow Chadwick to evaluate the city’s comprehensive plan and zoning map needs, seconded by Councilor Heather Airoldi. The motion carried unanimously, with a vote of 3-0.
Dates for a public hearing on updated maps were not determined before press time. Chadwick is a former county commissioner from Gem County.
