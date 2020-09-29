Pirates celebrate homecoming 2020

PAYETTE — Students and staff at Payette High School said aloha to a weekend of fun, as the Pirates celebrated homecoming 2020 this past weekend, Sept. 25 and 26.
First came the Pirates’ homecoming game on Friday, where they sent the Parma Panthers away empty-handed with a last-minute win 31-28. The next evening, students grabbed their leis and danced the evening away at a luau-themed homecoming dance, with outside lights and tiki torches helping set the ambiance for the evening.
In an email on Sept. 28, Assistant Principal Marci Holcomb shared an overview of schoolwide events leading up to the tropical event.
“The students participated in a variety of activities to earn points toward in class competition,” wrote Holcomb. “Students decorated hallways, participated in field day events, volleyball, powerpuff football, and float decorating. The senior class of 2021 won the overall prize and bragging rights.”
Homecoming court was announced during the Pirates’ battle against Parma, in a ceremony which included a small parade with each class decorating their own floats. Following is the list of Homecoming court winners.
• Freshman Princess – Angela Carl,
• Freshman Prince – Avin Kauffman
• Sophomore Princess – Yadira Machen-DeLira
• Sophomore Prince- Colin Wolf
• Junior Princess – Madi Collingwood
• Junior Prince – Ty Waynetska
• Queen candidates were Brianna Marshall, Jaycee Page, Alexia Points and Kenzy Spelman. Spelman was named Homecoming Queen.
• King candidates were Brandon Daeseleer Chris Grenicko, Antonio Hernandez-Lara and Fabian Herrera. Daeseleer was named Homecoming King.
“The Freshman Class of 2024 won the float decorating contest,” noted Holcomb.
Holcomb acknowledged those who made the evenings possible.
“Homecoming is sponsored by Student Council. Kip Crofts is the advisor. The various class advisors also helped immensely. Teachers are assigned to each class to assist them with their activities.”
