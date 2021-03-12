Pirate masks no longer required

PAYETTE — After spending the bulk of the school year having to coordinate their masks with the rest of their pirate wear, students and staff no longer have to do so at Payette schools. During its regular meeting on Monday, the Payette School District Board of Trustees voted to downgrade mask wearing on its campuses from mandatory to optional.
In an email Wednesday, Superintendent Robin Gilbert said the vote was taken after consideration of county and health department data.
“At the Board meeting we reviewed several screens of data from Southwest District Health, including information for the county, the school district and confirmed cases and transmissions in schools across [Public Health District 3] since last August,” wrote Gilbert. “Data from the CDC regarding the mask mandates versus no mandates was also discussed.”
Gilbert also noted that vaccination of staff members who chose to receive vaccines was another factor the board weighed in its decision. Payette County remains under a gray health alert level for several weeks according to the health agency.
“We continue to follow protocols for cleaning and disinfecting, putting distance between ourselves and others, spacing students out when possible, washing hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes with the elbow, checking students or self for symptoms before heading to school/work and staying home if we are sick or have symptoms,” she added. “It is my understanding that county buildings have also made masking optional.”
Noteworthy is that the Centers for Disease Control continue to recommend mask wearing when in public spaces, even with vaccination, at this time. The Fruitland School District Board of Trustees opted during its March 8 meeting to revisit its mask mandate during its April 12 meeting, following spring break.
