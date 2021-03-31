Pirate alumni gather treasure for scholarship seekers

PAYETTE — Attention scholarship seekers: A group of Payette High School alumni from the class of 1985 has banded together to launch a new scholarship aimed at those who need a little help getting going. The group, known as “Pride of the 208,” is making its inaugural round of scholarships available through its Pride of the 208 Scholarship Fund.
The group is made up of seven members of the class of 1985. In a phone interview with the newspaper on Tuesday, fund co-creator Michael Gray explained the “texting group’s” thinking behind this new scholarship.
“In January of this year, we just thought ‘we’ve all done pretty well for ourselves.’ A couple of us are in Utah, I’m in Arizona, we’ve got somebody in Boise, we’ve got somebody still in Payette … we’re all over the country but we’ve all been successful in our own way,” said Gray. “It was partially due to the education that we received in Payette. Someone just mentioned in the group, ‘Hey it would be fun to do a scholarship,’ and it just took off.”
According to Gray, one group member designed the fund’s website and all members collaborated on what the scholarship’s objective would be. For students who feel their grades put scholarships out of reach, the group designed a more attainable grade point average requirement: 2.08.
“Most scholarships … have these high [grade point average] things, which kind of [edges] out a lot of diamonds in the rough,” Gray stated, adding that he has observed very few scholarships have a video option for applicants.
“We feel that there’s still good people out there” with much to bring to society, he added.
The scholarship will be open primarily to students who have primarily attended Payette schools.
Upon applying for the scholarship, Gray said applicants have the choice of either writing an essay or putting together a video to share their personality with group members determining who gets one of two $1,000 scholarships.
According to Gray, group members initially pooled money to launch the scholarship before reaching out to potential donors online.
“Then we just thought, ‘You know what? Let’s just open this up , we’ll throw it out to social media, we’ll throw it out to folks that we have in our Facebook groups in our class,’” said Gray. “Our original idea was just to have one $500 scholarship this year. So far with this grassroots effort, we’ve raised over $4,500 and we’re gonna offer two $1,000 scholarships.”
According to the fund’s website, a total of 51 donors have contributed to the 2021 scholarships. Gray says his aim now is to find more local businesses and community members with experiences of their own at Payette High to contribute to the fund.
“Hopefully we can grow the fund to where at some point and time, maybe provide a full ride or provide one $5,000 scholarship or something to really help out somebody.”
The fund’s website describes the scholarship as “Former students helping current students fulfill their dreams.” Gray said his message to applicants is to simply give it a try.
“This is an opportunity to assist you in starting your future … I don’t want them to not apply because they think they won’t have a chance of getting it. This is a great opportunity to kickstart your future, don’t let this opportunity pass you by. Take a chance.
Gray expressed his gratitude to this year’s donors.
“We are sincerely humbled by the support that we’ve received from the community, PHS graduates, teachers, the school … We didn’t think people would donate, we didn’t know. To have 25 or more people already donate in a month’s time is crazy.”
