New Plymouth School District Superintendent David Sotutu greets students and their families at the district’s Parade of Academic Champions for First Semester, held at New Plymouth High School on Monday. This is the first time the event has been held since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Photos by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise
New Plymouth Middle School student Audry Jones shakes hands with New Plymouth School Board member Dean Jones, after receiving her medal.
From left, New Plymouth High School students Haily Ferreira and Emma Eldred receive their medals.
Among the medal recipients was Sotutu’s son, New Plymouth High student Isaiah Sotutu. The father and son are pictured sharing a hug during the ceremony.
New Plymouth Middle students Jett Williams and Angie Walker receive their medals.
NEW PLYMOUTH — A standing-room crowd filled the auxiliary gym at New Plymouth High School on Monday evening, as the New Plymouth School District brought back its annual Parade of Academic Champions. This follows the event’s cancelation in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The purpose of the Parade of Academic Champions is to recognize the students who are putting in the hard work and commitment required to earn straight A’s, along with their parents,” wrote Superintendent David Sotutu in an email to the newspaper on Tuesday. “Our school district has been doing the Parade of Academic Champions for over 10 years.”
Officials from each campus presented medals to their respective students, while members of the New Plymouth School Board were present to shake hands with the recipients and their family members
To qualify for the parade, students in grades 3 through 12 need to maintain a 4.0 grade point average in the prior semester. New Plymouth Elementary saw 45 students in grades 3 through 5 qualify for the fall semester, while New Plymouth Middle had 41 on the list and New Plymouth High had 51.
