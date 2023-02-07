Personnel policy on city-owned devices under review

Councilor Eileen Balcer, upper-left, speaks about a lack of rules on what applications are permissible on city-owned smart devices during the New Plymouth City Council’s regular meeting on Monday. City officials are working to devise rules regarding these applications, with a proposal expected to appear on the council’s March 6 agenda.
NEW PLYMOUTH — In the wake of state and federal governments cracking down on use of the popular Tik Tok app on publicly-owned smartphones and other devices, the city of New Plymouth is considering its own rules on what city employees can download on city-owned devices. The matter was brought up during the New Plymouth City Council’s regular meeting on Monday, as placed on the agenda by Councilor Eileen Balcer.
“With all of the conversations and executive orders and [everything that has been] going around the state and federal level regarding Tik Tok on state and federal devices, it made me start thinking ‘What is our policy?’” she said.
Balcer acted on that thought by reviewing the city’s personnel policy manual, telling the council that she found no existing rules on what applications can be on such devices.
“That’s something I’m not comfortable with; I think that we need to look at our policy and basically state what we can and can’t have on these devices. I know that there are some social media apps that are necessary for people to do their jobs, but it’s what’s being brought up in those apps that concerned me.”
Such includes risking damage to the city’s technology infrastructure, Balcer said. She cited in her research that other cities which have rules on permitted apps typically address it in their respective policy manuals, not through ordinances.
“I think as a goal right now, the staff need to look at what’s loaded on those devices, and if it’s not something that is needed for the city’s business they need to be removed from it.”
Mayor Rick York expressed concern about having such rules, stating he believes such need to allow families to reach employees.
“I had a company phone when I worked for a ditch company; If my wife wanted to call me on it, she called me on it. The kids had something going on, they called me,” said York.
Balcer said her intent was not to prevent calls from family members, but rather define what personal uses are permissible.
City Clerk Danielle Painter cited the Idaho Counties Risk Management Program’s policy manual as an example of such a policy that could serve as an example for a rule proposal.
Public Works Superintendent Beau Ziemer noted that there are many social media apps which employees use in their work daily.
“I don’t think any of us have a problem abiding by it … Some of them we do use, like Facebook. You’d be surprised how many people [use it] to learn about what’s going on in town,” said Ziemer. “Even [for example] the water tastes bad in certain areas or whatever, just because people are moaning on Facebook about it.”
Councilor Bill Warnke moved to table the matter to the March 6 meeting agenda pending review and proposals, seconded by Councilor Heather Airoldi. The motion carried with a voice vote of 4-0.
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.