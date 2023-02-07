Personnel policy on city-owned devices under review

Councilor Eileen Balcer, upper-left, speaks about a lack of rules on what applications are permissible on city-owned smart devices during the New Plymouth City Council’s regular meeting on Monday. City officials are working to devise rules regarding these applications, with a proposal expected to appear on the council’s March 6 agenda.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

NEW PLYMOUTH — In the wake of state and federal governments cracking down on use of the popular Tik Tok app on publicly-owned smartphones and other devices, the city of New Plymouth is considering its own rules on what city employees can download on city-owned devices. The matter was brought up during the New Plymouth City Council’s regular meeting on Monday, as placed on the agenda by Councilor Eileen Balcer.

“With all of the conversations and executive orders and [everything that has been] going around the state and federal level regarding Tik Tok on state and federal devices, it made me start thinking ‘What is our policy?’” she said.



