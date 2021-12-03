FRUITLAND — The students of Fruitland High School are gathering often this school year, to celebrate each other’s accomplishments and show how proud they are to be a Grizzly. At its monthly student of the month assembly and pep rally, the Grizzlies also celebrated the 2021 championship title brought home by the varsity girls soccer team.
As explained by Fruitland ASB President Audrey Saba, the rallies are designed to unify the student body, keep students involved in school activities and help them enjoy attending Fruitland High.
“This is the first year we have done Student of the Month and Monthly Pep assemblies and have seen a big increase in school spirit and involvement,” wrote Saba in an email Tuesday. “The Pep assemblies get students excited for upcoming activities, along with the usual relays and competitions between the classes at normal pep assemblies.”
The character trait emphasized for the month of November was leadership, according to Saba. The November winners are, by grade level:
• 9th grade: Aleksi Drollinger and Kaden Mackenzie
• 10th grade: Yaharie Mendoza and Jeremy Sunderland
• 11th grade: Annika Williams and Dominic Wickersham
• 12th grade: Jacob Hamann and Graycie Huff
“We like to recognize one boy and one girl from each grade level for their display of outstanding character. The students are voted on by a group of 5-6 staff members who work mostly with that grade level,” she wrote. “The best part of these awards is the sense of unity you see when the classmates get uberly excited for their classmate who won the award. We all notice the students’ hard work and it is a fun way to recognize them.”
Saba expressed that she wondered how difficult it is for teachers to pick winners each month.
“There are so many leaders [at Fruitland High]. We thank these individuals for showing leadership in our school and community, as it makes a huge difference.”
A lot of excitement was expressed for the members of the soccer team, as the girls entered the venue. During this assembly, a new banner signifying their championship title in Division 3A was revealed.
Although the unveiling of the new banner saw technical difficulties, the new banner was met with cheers from students once tools were used to reveal it. Saba added that making it to state championships saw the girls experiencing similar difficulty.
“The Girls Soccer team in recent years at FHS hasn’t always been the most successful, but that group of girls is some of the toughest people I’ve ever met. An example of how tough they are, goal-keeper Brielle Stice even played with a broken finger during the state championship game, that she broke the day before in a semi-final game vs. Sugar Salem. They worked so hard in and out of practice, as well as in and out of school to get to where they knew they deserved to be. Many teams in a State Championship match would get flustered and discouraged being down 1-3 with 20 minutes left, but they wanted it badly enough and they worked to earn that blue trophy and banner.”
Coach Joal Herrera was named the Snake River Valley Conference and 3A State Coach of the Year, according to Saba. As observed by teacher Mike Tesnohlidek during the assembly, it’s not often that such a banner is added to the Mike Knee Gymnasium.
“Everyone who passes through the Mike Knee Gymnasium will see the ‘2021 Girls Soccer State Champions’ banner and see how hard they worked for it,” Saba added. “They left a long lasting legacy at FHS!”
