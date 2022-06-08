Pedestrian safety weighs on city council

Payette Primary School is seen in this September 2020 photo, with a crosswalk visible in the foreground. The Payette City Council is pursuing a Child Pedestrian Safety Program grant to improve pedestrian safety around the campus, as it seeks solutions for crosswalks near Westside Elementary School as well.
PAYETTE — With recent growth in the Western Treasure Valley adding to traffic congestion on school days, the Payette City Council is using summer vacation as a chance to seek monies to improve pedestrian safety in the city. The first of their efforts is concentrated near Payette Primary School, as they seek a Child Pedestrian Safety Program grant through the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council.
To allow Mayor Craig Jensen and City Treasurer Mary Cordova to sign the city’s application, the council considered Resolution 2022-07 to support the action.
“City Administration desires to pursue a grant in order to fund the infill of sidewalks and American Disabilities Act (ADA) corner ramps and crossings along 3rd Avenue North in front of the Primary School and Courthouse, and along North 12th Street, North 11th Street and 1st Avenue North around the Courthouse adjacent to the Primary School,” the resolution reads, in part.
The maximum grant award the assistance council is offering is $250,000. But regardless of the amount awarded, if any, it’s a grant which doesn’t require the city to put up any matching funds.
“It’s one of those opportunities that don’t come along very often, not having any match whatsoever,” Jensen observed. “It’s a win-win situation.”
He noted that the area near Payette Primary needs crosswalk lights and sidewalks, in particular. Councilor Mike Kee said he agreed with Jensen’s opinion.
Councilor Daniel Lopez moved to authorize Jensen to sign the grant application, seconded by Councilor Lori Steiniker. The motion carried unanimously, with a roll call vote of 6-0
