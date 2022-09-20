Payette woman starts petition for speed bumps near elementary school

Near her home, Payette resident Audra Gutierrez has recruited a cardboard cutout of Donald Trump to spread the message for drivers not to speed through Westside Elementary School’s neighborhood, as seen in this undated photo. She told the newspaper she continues to petition the city for further action on speeders, who remain undeterred by signage.
PAYETTE — In May 2021, Payette resident Audra Gutierrez approached the Payette City Council about traffic safety concerns in the neighborhood surrounding Westside Elementary School. She has reported numerous incidents of motorists driving through the area at unsafe speeds and showing reckless attitudes.
Since then, four way stop signs have been put in at the intersection of Sixth Avenue North and North Fifth Street. However, at its regular meeting on Aug. 15, Gutierrez reported that this has failed to deter speeding.
“It’s been there for a fair amount of time, but people still consistently run that stop sign,” said Gutierrez during the meeting. “I even have a camera set up outside my office window, so that I can get footage of all the kids that almost get hit, because of the people that don’t pay attention, whether they’re in the crosswalk or not.”
Gutierrez adds that this has been the case elsewhere in town, including witnessing near-misses at the Payette Boys & Girls Club. She notes several truck drivers have threatened her regarding her efforts, telling to keep her kids out of the road.
Even with former U.S. President Donald Trump, specifically a cardboard cutout of him, holding up a sign for people to slow down, Gutierrez said motorists continue to break the law.
In fact, she stated, her neighbors have borne the brunt of resulting traffic incidents.
“In addition one guy I spoke with his neighbors car was crashed into and his fence was taken out … by a speeder turning off of River Street,” she noted.
In an email to the newspaper on Friday, she said discussions to have speed bumps installed near the school have thus far been fruitless.
“The Mayor told me they are out of the question or not a feasible option.”
As such, Gutierrez is taking to change.org to petition the city of Payette to act on her pleas. As of press time, her petition has gathered 42 signatures.
In the process, Gutierrez reports being met with resistance by several people she has spoken to.
“I started the online petition three weeks ago on … and then I went door knocking on Sept. 3 and got 31 signatures from neighbors immediately surrounding Westside and griped at by a lunch lady from the Payette Primary/McCain and her family who her biggest problem was that I’m wrong for blocking off my alley despite finding the syringe full of heroin and thinking that people should stop at stop signs she believes in the no cop no stop rule,“ she wrote. “I think it’s good to know she serves my daughter lunch but could care less if she were to get hit by a speeding car or someone who doesn’t feel obligated to stop at a stop sign. She continued to belittle me as I knocked on other surrounding peoples doors too, there was one gentleman who didn’t want to sign because he didn’t feel like he should be punished for speeders, another didn’t want to sign because he just moved here and is new to the area, and another gentleman didn’t want them because he drives semi trucks and prefers not to have speed bumps, but 95-97% of the people I spoke with were all for them.”
As for the prop featuring the controversial leader, Gutierrez said he’s got some supporters helping her cause.
“As far as the Don sign people seem to like it; I have seen a few different people stop and take pictures of it, I figured if anything it would get people to take notice and slow down if anything I also had a another petition circulating at the Westside school to try and get the teachers input.”
She said five teachers have signed the petition to date. However, she expressed that she would like to see more teachers support her cause.
