Payette woman starts petition for speed bumps near elementary school

Near her home, Payette resident Audra Gutierrez has recruited a cardboard cutout of Donald Trump to spread the message for drivers not to speed through Westside Elementary School’s neighborhood, as seen in this undated photo. She told the newspaper she continues to petition the city for further action on speeders, who remain undeterred by signage.

 Photo submitted by Audra Gutierrez

PAYETTE — In May 2021, Payette resident Audra Gutierrez approached the Payette City Council about traffic safety concerns in the neighborhood surrounding Westside Elementary School. She has reported numerous incidents of motorists driving through the area at unsafe speeds and showing reckless attitudes.

Since then, four way stop signs have been put in at the intersection of Sixth Avenue North and North Fifth Street. However, at its regular meeting on Aug. 15, Gutierrez reported that this has failed to deter speeding.



