Payette Spring Cleanup canceled due to lack of staff

Leaves and branches are seen building up along Third Avenue South in Payette, as pictured Wednesday afternoon. Payette city officials have canceled the annual Spring Cleanup Program due to rising costs and low staffing levels.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

PAYETTE — At its regular meeting on Feb. 21, the Payette City Council discussed the cancellation of the annual Spring Cleanup program in the city. A notice on the City of Payette website reads, “Despite a continued effort to maintain out citywide Spring Cleanup Program we are sad to announce the cancellation of Spring Cleanup [effective] immediately. Multiple factors [went] into this decision from staff shortages to rising fuel prices.”

In an email to the newspaper on Monday, Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech sought to clarify the county’s role in city cleanup efforts. He noted that a KBOI report quoted Mayor Craig Jensen as saying the county had no inmates available to help with the cleanup.



