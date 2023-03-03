Payette Spring Cleanup canceled due to lack of staff

Leaves and branches are seen building up along Third Avenue South in Payette, as pictured Wednesday afternoon. Payette city officials have canceled the annual Spring Cleanup Program due to rising costs and low staffing levels.
PAYETTE — At its regular meeting on Feb. 21, the Payette City Council discussed the cancellation of the annual Spring Cleanup program in the city. A notice on the City of Payette website reads, “Despite a continued effort to maintain out citywide Spring Cleanup Program we are sad to announce the cancellation of Spring Cleanup [effective] immediately. Multiple factors [went] into this decision from staff shortages to rising fuel prices.”
In an email to the newspaper on Monday, Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech sought to clarify the county’s role in city cleanup efforts. He noted that a KBOI report quoted Mayor Craig Jensen as saying the county had no inmates available to help with the cleanup.
“We do not use inmates for community service; however, we have provided people to the city of Payette for numerous years to assist with their annual cleanup,” wrote Creech. “We will continue to support their community with their spring cleanup program when they request assistance. The people that we provide have been sentenced to the Sheriffs Inmate Labor Detail. They are not in custody and are completing community service.”
In an email to the newspaper on Wednesday, Jensen further sought to clarify his previous comments.
“I was not faulting to the sheriffs department that they could not put a work crew together. I was just stating the facts that we only had a couple of them for a couple days. That’s not the Sheriff Dept. fault,” he wrote. “We did not request this year, because we are not doing the spring cleanup. I was referencing the fall cleanup last year.”
The website also reminds residents that the Clay Peak Landfill is free for all Payette County residents and that the Payette Community & Senior Center has volunteers available to help those who need assistance clearing yard waste.
“Please do not place any leaves or debris in the street or next to the curb as it will not be picked up … We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate the ongoing efforts to keep our city clean.”
