I have great news for the seniors in our area. The Payette Senior Center will reopen to the public on Monday, March 1st. Our hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
We will offer congregate meals (in house meals) Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The salad bar is ready at 11:30 followed by meals at noon.
A full slate of activities will also be available. Pinochle on Monday & Thursday, SOLO club on Monday, TOPS on Tuesday, Wednesday evening potluck and dance starting at 6;00 pm, and Bingo at 1 pm on Friday.
Our thrift store will also be opening Monday through Friday from 9 a.m - 3 p.m.
Check out our Facebook page and/or stop by the senior center for more information.
The senior center is located at 137 North Main Street in Payette. Our phone number is (208) 642-4223.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.