I have great news for the seniors in our area. The Payette Senior Center will reopen to the public on Monday, March 1st.  Our hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

We will offer congregate meals (in house meals) Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.  The salad bar is ready at 11:30 followed by meals at noon.

A full slate of activities will also be available.  Pinochle on Monday & Thursday, SOLO club on Monday, TOPS  on Tuesday, Wednesday evening potluck and dance starting at 6;00 pm, and Bingo at 1 pm on Friday. 

Our thrift store will also be opening Monday through Friday from 9 a.m - 3 p.m.  

Check out our Facebook page and/or stop by the senior center for more information. 

The senior center is located at 137 North Main Street in  Payette.  Our phone number is (208) 642-4223.

Kathy Patrick is executive director of the Payette Senior Center.

