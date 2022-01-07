Payette Senior Center to be renamed

PAYETTE — Those who frequently attend events held at the Payette Senior Center learned this week that the facility will soon receive a new name: The Payette Community & Senior Center. Director Kathy Patrick made the announcement to attendees or the monthly Payette Chamber of Commerce Tuesday afternoon.
Following the luncheon, the newspaper interviewed Patrick Tuesday to learn about the planned name change. She said this will reflect the center’s increasing offerings to the community as a whole.
“We’re struggling to get people through the door,” said Patrick. “Part of it’s the pandemic, and part of it is I think there’s a need in Payette. I am set up to care. And I’ve got 50 years of experience … There’s a need here in our community for a place to [hold events].”
Patrick told the newspaper the name change would not take away from its commitment to the area’s elders-and-betters.
“We will continue with all of our senior activities,” she said. “We’re going to have our bus available on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays” to offer seniors rides to wherever they may want or need to go in the area, she added.
Patrick noted that the center also serves senior citizens from Fruitland, as that city does not have its own senior center.
“Our membership’s about fifty-fifty, Payette-to-Fruitland.”
As Patrick observed in working on the city’s comprehensive plan four years ago, population estimates at that time suggested Payette’s population was up to 60% senior citizens.
She said that friends of the center have also stepped up to design a new logo for the facility, to coincide with the name change. The design remains a work in progress, as of press time.
“I’m going to get vinyl lettering by The Biz Zone to put in the front window,” she adds.
Patrick says the center has recently played host to a number of events for those who are not yet senior citizens.
“I’m … qualified to do catering; We’re available for just about anything. I have done senior dinners, weddings, receptions, 50th birthdays, 50th anniversaries. We have a complete, licensed kitchen, the ability to cater up to 100 people.”
The center and its adjoining thrift store occupy the A.B. Moss Building, which was built in 1895 and is on the National Register of Historic Places as of 1978. Its namesake A.B. Moss moved to Payette in the 1880s to supply railroad ties to the Oregon Short Line Railroad. Moss would also establish what was then the largest mercantile in the area.
The building’s double-chevron facade is the result of a 1926 renovation. The Moss family still owns the building according to the National Register of Historic Places, and it has survived to this day despite a fire incident in 2013.
But even to this day, Patrick says she still runs into people in town that don’t even know the center exists.
“Really, traffic stops at the four-way stop [at Main Street and Center Avenue], unless you’re going to a bar.”
She said that her efforts at the center are part of a series of actions by her and neighboring businesses to sustain traffic further north in downtown Payette.
The name change is expected to take place Feb. 1. Patrick has been the center’s director since 2014, shortly after coming aboard as its office manager.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.