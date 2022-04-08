Payette recognized as Tree City USA member for 2021

PAYETTE — The city of Payette is once again being recognized as a Tree City USA member for the year 2021 by the Lincoln, Nebraska-based Arbor Day Foundation. The Payette City Council publicly recognized this renewed distinction during its regular meeting on Monday.
In an undated letter to the city, foundation Chief Executive Dan Lambe praised city officials’ attitude toward planting and caring for trees in the community.
“We are so thrilled that Payette takes pride in creating a community that places value on the planting and caring of trees,” wrote Lambe. “Payette is part of an incredible network of more than 3,600 Tree City USA’s, with a combined total population of 155 million.”
According to Lambe, the Tree City USA program is one the foundation’s oldest programs. He adds that the foundation partners with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters to maintain trees in these communities.
“Over the last few years, it has become increasingly clear if the value and importance that trees hold for our future,” Lambe continued. “Cities and towns across the globe are facing challenges when it comes to air quality, water resources, personal health and well-being, and energy use. Payette shows its residents and peers that they are forward-thinking and eager to combat these issues.”
In accepting the recognition on behalf of the city, Mayor Craig Jensen said very simply, “It’s something to be proud of.”
A comment request to Jensen’s office was unreturned before press time.
The designation coincides with the foundation’s 50th anniversary, as indicated on its website at arborday.org/about.
