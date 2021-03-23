Payette offers COVID-19 vaccines by the hundreds

FRUITLAND — Fruitland Elementary School was the site for a vaccination clinic that administered hundreds of doses of vaccine to Idaho residents on Saturday morning and afternoon.
Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech, who was at the clinic, said the plan was to vaccinate 500 people that day. The event started at 9 a.m. and would be done “hopefully by 1 p.m.”
Creech said that vaccination clinics, such as this one can go for a half day or a full day “depending on supply” of vaccines.
He said Saturday’s clinic was made possible by Payette County Emergency Manager Adam Gonzalez, who was one of the organizers, staff from The Prescription Pad pharmacy in Fruitland, and volunteers, many of the whom were students from Fruitland High School.
Creech said that Gonzalez is “the go-to guy” for personal protective equipment.
He said that this clinic was able to move 34 through the process from intake to vaccination in “15 minutes,” due mainly to making an appointment prior to showing up at the site.
Creech said many people went to Payette County’s website and signed up to be put on a wait list. Additionally, he said many names of people in the area were “pulled off the state wait list,” and that those people were contacted and appointments were made for the Saturday clinic.
Creech said that being able to schedule everyone for appointments was a way to “prevent people having to wait for a long time” in line. He also said that every part of the process was planned out.
“We planned the paperwork into their time,” said Creech.
He said that the vaccination does not cost the patient anything, that insurance will be billed if a person has it, but that if they don’t, there is a grant from the state of Idaho “that covers the cost.”
Creech said that there has been a weekly one-shot per week clinic since January, but that Saturday’s clinic was the first “500-shot clinic.”
He said that once the patients are checked in and receive their vaccination, they are monitored for 15 minutes to watch for any adverse reactions, namely anaphylactic shock. From the monitoring area, patients are led through to a specific exit door to prevent “a lot of cross-traffic.”
As for updating the state’s information, there are employees on site that are entering the vaccination information in the state’s system, which has to be inputted in a 24-hour period, this includes IRIS, “Idaho’s Immunization Reminder Information System.”
“So far everything’s going right through,” said Creech.
He also said how the efforts to reach people without internet access who may be interested in getting a vaccination was aided by the Idaho Treasurer’s office, who helped to contact and get people on the list.
Creech said that it “doesn’t hurt to get on the wait list” even if someone is “not eligible today.”
For those interested in receiving a vaccination, Creech recommended visiting the website and getting on the waitlist.
