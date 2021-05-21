Payette National Forest declares a part of the Four Mile prescribed fire as a wildfire

McCALL – On May 6 the Payette National Forest applied prescribed fire to approximately 700 acres in the southern portion of the Four Mile project area along the South Fork of the Salmon River. This burn is approximately 5 miles south of Reed Ranch Airstrip and 14 miles southwest of Yellowpine.
On May 17, a small portion of the prescribed fire (1/4 acre) spread beyond the project area boundary.
Fire personnel have been unable to extinguish this portion of the prescribed fire due to burning snags in the area. Other portions of the burn unit also exhibited smoldering/creeping fire that may require actions to contain the potential for the prescribed fire to spread.
Due to the steep terrain, limited access, dry fuel conditions and time of year, we chose to declare this prescribed fire a wildfire on May 18.
“This is not a wildfire typical of August and September wildfires on the Forest,” said David Hogen, Krassel District Ranger. “This wildfire is smoldering and creeping, with occasional torching of Lodgepole pine. As the fire moved out of the prescribed fire boundary, our protocol is to declare it a wildfire and manage it as a suppression fire.”
The fire is entirely on National Forest land and is not threatening private property or infrastructure. No area or road closures are in effect for this fire. Forest visitors may encounter smoke in the vicinity of the wildfire.
Information on the Four Mile Fire is posted to Inciweb at: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7491/
Rain is forecasted for over the next 7 days but smoldering in the heavier concentrations of down logs is expected to continue after the rain event.
All actions to contain fire spread are based on risk to fire personnel, the public, and natural resources. Fire personnel will continue to take action where they can do so effectively and safely. Fire updates will be posted regularly.
The Four Mile Prescribed Fire is a wildlife and natural resource prescribed fire to enhance wildlife habitat and assist in the restoration of the forested ecosystem.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.