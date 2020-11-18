Payette DMV office closes through Monday due to COVID

PAYETTE — Evidence of the COVID-19 pandemic’s ongoing impact could be found this week at the Payette County Courthouse building. In a news release from Sheriff’s Lt. Andy Creech on Tuesday, Nov. 17, five Payette County Sheriff’s deputies tested positive recently for COVID-19.
“We currently have six employees that are being quarantined,” wrote Creech.
In a follow-up email the same day, he confirmed that the affected deputies are assigned to the Payette County Jail.
“The jail administrators are helping cover shifts this week. We also have jail staff working overtime to help cover shifts. We anticipate that we will be up to staff again by next week. This has not affected the Dispatch or Patrol Division,” wrote Creech. “We are screening our inmates daily, and we have had no new positive COVID cases in our jail facility.”
A positive case also caused the closure of the Payette Driver’s License Office this week.
“Due to the confined space that they work in our other full-time employee has also quarantined,” according to Creech.
The Driver’s License office is expected to reopen on Monday, Nov. 23. Driver’s licenses can be renewed online at itd.idaho.gov/itddmv or at the Weiser office at 485 E. Third St. from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call (208) 414-2530 to confirm availability.
