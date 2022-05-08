By Corey Evan
Independent-Enterprise
PAYETTE — In 2016, Payette couple Jay and Susanne Goettsch found out from a surveyor that their home’s shop building lay just 12 feet over their 1.6 acre property line, on Bureau of Land Management property. As they would learn over the next six years, acquiring that small section of land wouldn’t be as simple as buying property.
The property sits near Clay Peak Motorcycle Park, along Idaho Highway 52, as previously reported by the newspaper.
As previously reported, BLM officials initially demanded the Goettsches ever move or demolish the shop, and moved to impose a $2,500 fine for trespassing. However, as Jay Goettsch explained to the newspaper, that shop is why he chose his present home.
“The shop was built by somebody a couple of owners before us; Who knows where they are now?” Jay Goettsch told the newspaper in an interview on April 22, which coincided with the delivery of a land patent for an additional acre from the BLM. “I actually went to Boise and I paid a lawyer $300 for 30 minutes to see if I had a case of any kind. It took him less than 10 minutes to tell me I had no case against nobody.”
He noted that Payette County officials have experienced a difficult situation with control of land in that area for nearly eight years.
Inside the shop, Jay Goettsch has an art studio which houses a collection of paintings, one of which has been digitally duplicated and displayed for the Veteran Artist Project at the Pentagon in Virginia, and at the Capitol rotunda in Washington, D.C. He also has plenty of art supplies, which helps him remain active in his retirement years.
“Prior to that, I’d always been doing my art work in the garage,” he said.
Susanne Goettsch notes that she discouraged having his art shop in the house, which is why the shop is necessary for them.
“He tried to put the art down in the basement … which is really nice, and I’m like, ‘No, that’s not going to happen’” she recalled telling Jay. “It was way too much, and the thing is, when you start it down in the basement, it kind of seeps upstairs eventually.”
Jay Goettsch admitted filling his studio did not take long.
For Jay, finding a knowledgable individual to help them acquire the land was like pulling teeth. This is thanks to frequent turnover on BLM staff, he observed.
After more than 50 calls and writing to then-Congressman Raul Labrador, Goettsch was able to find his way into starting the purchase of an additional acre of land to allow his shop to remain standing.
“In the beginning, it took so many calls to find someone that knew anything … Then the same thing, numerous calls to the county,” he said. “Neither one of them knew what the other was doing. It was so funny!”
The couple has been working with Brent Ralston, field manager for the BLM, who has helped walk them through the acquisition of the land.
Ralston also recalled that this matter is a result of a transaction made over 40 years ago.
“It all started for us back in 1980, when we worked with the county to exchange some property to actually acquire this ranch,” said Ralston. “We acquired it for the county to go through and get a recreation/public purposes act lease, to install the Clay Peak Motor Park. All of the motor park is all on BLM land, under that … lease.”
Ralston said that county officials approached the BLM in 2013 to patent the motor park property to the county, which led to the discovery of encroachment on the land by what would become the Goettsches’ property.
Jay Goettsch told the newspaper in 2019 that Ralston is “guy number seven.” He says Ralston is the best one he’s worked with.
“I’m not exaggerating; It’s been a real pleasure since he took over the project. It’s not his fault, be he helped guide it on through and get it to today’s finish.”
Ralston said one of the biggest challenges involved here was ensuring both county and BLM offices talk to each other.
“Communication is sometimes the most difficult thing to make happen and get happening, knowing the right people to talk to at the right time to move things forward,” said Ralston.
According to USLegal.com, a land patent is “a supreme title to land which was originally acquired within the United States of America by a treaty. It grants the rights to the described land under the treaty to the individual person named on the patent and to their heirs and their assigns forever.”
Ralston recalled a charge given him by the Payette County Board of Commissioners, as the Goettsches sought his guidance.
“They had one issue for me, one concern, and they were very adamant that. I not change my job or move away until this was done,” he told the newspaper. “I’m still here and we’re now finished!”
The Goettsches have owned their home since 2007. Previously, they intended to relocate to another state to live out their retirement years.
But because of this struggle, and the present state of rising house prices, they have decided to scrap those plans.
“We actually kind of settled on Prescott, Arizona, where we [were] going to move,” said Jay. “But of course, now you know five years later …”
“Everything’s so expensive!” added Susanne. “I know we can get good money for this place, but then we’re just going to spend it on something else.”
The board of commissioners accepted the transfer of patent to the Goettsches at its regular meeting on April 25. With the patent awarded, the next step to be taken by the BLM is to fence off their land from the Goettsches, Jay Goettsch pointed out.
The appraisal for the additional land cost the Goettsches $7,500, and the land itself would prove to be worth $15,000. The entire process ran them for $28,000, with the couple’s last $50 fee paid to the county on April 15.
Jay noted that last fee was paid by credit card, to take advantage of his card’s points program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.