New Plymouth’s Winter Guard shows the crowd that their team is “Fearless” in its performance at the Treasure Valley Indoor Association Circuit Championships at Ridgevue High School in Nampa on April 8. The Pilgrims brought home a 1st place finish in the Region A1 class.
Photos by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise
The Payette Color Guard team performs to the tune of “My Girl” by the Temptaions, framing a 2nd place finish in the finals.
The Fruitland Middle School Winter Guard performs “In Moonlight” despite the championships taking place in broad daylight. They would take 3rd in the Region A2 Class.
PAYETTE COUNTY — Teams from every city in Payette County took part in the Treasure Valley Indoor Association Circuit Championships, which took place at Ridgevue High School in Nampa on Saturday. More than a dozen color guard, winter guard and percussion teams were there to compete, including teams from northern Idaho and Washington.
Crowds were treated to a myriad of artistic performances from teams composed of middle school, high school, and even university students. Following are the results for the Payette County teams.
Scholastic Regional A1 Class
• New Plymouth Winter Guard - 1st
• Payette Pirate Color Guard - 2nd
• Middleton Winter Guard - 3rd
Scholastic Regional A2 Class
• Meridian High School Winter Guard - 1st
• Cole Valley Christian Winter Guard - 2nd
• Fruitland Middle School Winter Guard - 3rd
Scholastic Regional A3 Class
• Fruitland High School Winter Guard - 1st
• Blackfoot High School Winter Guard - 2nd
• Cat 5 Storm Guard, Owyhee High School, Meridian - 3rd
Scholastic Regional A Percussion
• Payette Percussion - 1st
The newspaper reached out to the coaches of each schools’ teams to learn about the thought process which went into their respective performances.
New Plymouth Coach Shannon Zimmerman said her team came up with its theme, “Fearless,” and collectively crafted their performance on their own.
“I provided feedback and guidance to help with musical flow and the intro reading sheet, but their performance had such buy-in because it was theirs, whole-heartedly,” wrote Zimmerman in an email April 8. “The team did very well at Ridgevue. They took 1st for their division, in the prelims and finals, but the look of joy on their faces was what made it worth everything. Regardless of how this ended, I could not be more proud of their work. We’ve grown so much over the years, with this season being no different. I can’t wait to see what next year brings.”
The Payette Color Guard’s performance was titled “My Girl,” and set to the eponymous hit song by the Temptations. Director Stacey Spelman selected the theme.
“I participated in color guard all 4 years of high school. All of those years, my mom would make a suggestion to the band director of having a Motown show with My Girl,” wrote Spelman in a separate email on April 9. “She has made the same request each of the 10 years I have been coaching. While our fall show is always a joint staff decision, I got to make the decision for our winter season and I knew there was no other choice for me. While they didn’t get to make the decision about the music, all the girls helped with choreography. Some of the best moments of the show were student ideas.”
Fruitland middle and high school winter guard and Fruitland High School’s indoor percussion teams took part. The middle school team performed a piece titled “In Moonlight,” with the high school team’s performance was titled “Burning House. In his email to the newspaper on April 10, Director Chris Torres said his fiance Dakota Craft came up with both teams’ themes.
“He brought the songs to me and said, “These would be a great idea for a winter guard show!” We started talking more about it and eventually had my best friend and world renowned color guard guru, Robert Jordan, join in the design process,” wrote Torres. “Robert created the staging for the high school and I wrote the choreography for them. The Middle school was staged and written by myself and my assistants, Susanne Shaffer, Lillyann Sanom, McCall Marshal and Savannah Langdon.”
Torres said his students were “in tears of joy” following Saturday’s performances and said the feeling was mutual between them and staff members.
“The staff could not be more proud of them! The Fruitland High school is the [indoor association’s region A3] champions for the 2nd year in a row and the Fruitland Middle School was reclassified to a harder division and earned 3rd place!”
