Payette County Jail gets clean bill of health

The interior of the Payette County Jail, as seen in February 2019. A remote inspection by the Payette County Board of Commissioners and the Payette County Sheriff’s Office on Monday found no issues in need of correction.

 Independent-Enterprise, file photo

PAYETTE — Even with COVID-19 disrupting the normal way that inspections are conducted at the Payette County Jail, the Payette County Board of Commissioners have worked together with the Payette County Sheriff’s Office to make it happen. A quarterly inspection of the jail facility took place during a board hearing on Dec. 14, which was conducted remotely through video feed and closed to the public.

In an email to the newspaper on Dec. 15, Sheriff’s Lt. Andy Creech said the Sheriff’s Office found no items requiring corrective action at the jail facility.

“In [Fiscal Year] 2020, we had an average daily population of 59 inmates,” wrote Creech. “The Payette County Jail’s capacity is 72 inmates. The original portion of the jail, built-in 1972, was expanded in 2000.”

According to Creech, the jail’s annual operating costs total $1.4 million, with an average cost of $75.85 per inmate per day.

“The Payette County Sheriff’s Office and the Board of County Commissioners continue to manage our facility and inmates as effectively as possible with the available resources.”

A comment request to the Board of Commissioners was unreturned as of press time.

Tags

Load comments