Payette County emergency management update

PAYETTE — While COVID-19 variants make the prognosis for the end of the pandemic hard to gauge, local case counts are presently looking stable. That’s according to Adam Gonzalez, assistant emergency manager for Payette County.
During the Payette County Board of Commissioners’ regular meeting on Monday, Gonzalez gave the board his weekly emergency management update. This report included a nearly 50% drop in new cases countywide as recorded by Southwest District Health, going from a daily incidence rate of 4.7 per 10,000 people the week of Jan. 23 to 2.42 per 10,000 as of Jan. 30.
“There’s a trend across the state of continued decline in case counts,” said Gonzalez. “We have seen significant, continued drop in our downward trend for our cases.”
The county’s test positivity rate stands at 8.26%, with the health agency aiming for a rate of 5% or less.
“That is a really good indicator,” said Gonzalez.
He explained the current effort by the County Emergency Management Office is helping to distribute vaccines through local clinics, as supported by the Biden administration. Among those is the Prescription Pad in Fruitland, which has received an allotment of 400 doses.
According to Gonzalez, Prescription Pad staff have given out 85% of those doses, with the rest to be delivered this week.
At the Prescription Pad, operations and outreach specialist Annie Knudsen said by Friday the pharmacy should reach 500 doses received and administered.
“We are hoping for as many doses as we can get,” said Knudsen in an email Monday. “It is paramount to keep our community safe and we believe this is the best tool available.”
Knudsen notes that the protocols for vaccine administration have required the pharmacy to give it off-site in a clinic setting. She said the Payette County Courthouse, school auditoriums and cafeterias, and the conference rooms at Heart ’n Home Hospice have all played host to these clinics.
“It so far has been a very smooth process,” said Knudsen.
Payette County remains under an orange health alert level as determined by Southwest District Health.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.